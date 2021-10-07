Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24)

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Covid Fat Survey. Researchers want your experience
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cat Pause - Senior Lecturer in Human Development at Massey University
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Johnny Clegg's sons speak about his memoir "Scatterling of Africa"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jaron Clegg
Jesse Clegg
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - DIY
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - How do you know if you are "over the limit"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Kavendren Odayer
Today at 14:50
Music - Sam Ndlovu
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Ndlovu
Today at 15:20
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Fixing data blind spots is the key to solving violence against women and children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Alexandra Parker
Today at 16:20
The Citrus Growers Association demands action from Transnet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hardman
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde COVID Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sexuality education to expand in the wake of teen pregnancy bombshell Lester Kiewit interviews Coceka Nogoduka, the Department of Basic Education’s Chief Director of Care and Support. 7 October 2021 10:27 AM
We hope to gain a balance of power in 5 municipalities - Al Jama'ah leader Refilwe Moloto speaks to Al Jama'ah Party leader Ganief Hendricks about their election manifesto ahead of the 2021 elections. 7 October 2021 9:04 AM
Happy 90th birthday Arch! Tygerburg hospital hosts extra-special celebration Africa Melane chats to Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust's Jason Falken about marking Archbishop Emeritus Tutu's birthday. 7 October 2021 7:09 AM
View all Local
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions. 6 October 2021 9:11 PM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
Ceres Fruit Juices is migrating from plastic to paper straws on juice boxes Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and guests delve into this issue with Pippa Hudson on ConsumerTalk. 6 October 2021 5:02 PM
View all Politics
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
The games people play are the games businesses play Are you a player or being played? 6 October 2021 7:15 PM
First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on WhatsApp goes live Wednesday evening The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes. 6 October 2021 5:44 PM
View all Business
Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena about safety "de-speccing". 6 October 2021 3:06 PM
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town. 6 October 2021 2:20 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
French Catholic Church clergy sexually abused 200 000 children – inquiry Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 6 October 2021 11:38 AM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
View all World
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
View all Africa
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town. 6 October 2021 2:20 PM
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19' John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. 5 October 2021 4:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24)

7 October 2021 9:10 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Kabul
Afghanistan
Taliban
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Crystal Bayat

Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat.

  • Life was good, and free, under the US-backed government in Afghanistan, says Bayat. Those freedoms are now gone

  • The Taliban has not changed, despite promises made to the international community

  • Its version of Islam is a perversion; they’re only interested in power

Flag of the Taliban. © fckncg/123rf.com

In the days following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, 24-year-old Afghan Crystal Bayat, along with other younger women and men, challenged the takeover.

A video of Bayat defying the Taliban in the middle of the street, holding the Afghan flag green, black and red over her head shouting “Our flag, our identity’’ went viral.

Bayat, now a feminist icon in her country and around the world, has escaped Kabul and is safe in the United States.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Bayat (scroll up to listen).

We had freedom. Women had freedom and human rights… during the American time in Afghanistan. It was really a good time… all these freedoms and rights have been taken back from us when the Taliban took over in Kabul…

Crystal Bayat

The Taliban promised the international community that they have changed… but this is false… We don’t believe it… Women have been removed from all parts of society… It’s very painful for the people of Afghanistan…

Crystal Bayat

We had the best opportunities after 2001… We now don’t have freedom and rights, including men… What the Taliban is showing… is very different from the real Islam… It is mandatory in Islam for men and women to be educated… They are just using the name of Islam to gain power…

Crystal Bayat

Afghanistan is not a secure place right now for women, especially those who were active in the previous government…

Crystal Bayat



7 October 2021 9:10 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Kabul
Afghanistan
Taliban
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Crystal Bayat

More from World

French Catholic Church clergy sexually abused 200 000 children – inquiry

6 October 2021 11:38 AM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners

5 October 2021 8:09 PM

'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'

5 October 2021 4:41 PM

John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves

5 October 2021 11:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage

5 October 2021 7:53 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men

4 October 2021 7:08 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England

3 October 2021 2:16 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note

1 October 2021 10:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem

29 September 2021 9:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife

29 September 2021 3:00 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'

6 October 2021 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa

6 October 2021 2:20 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'

5 October 2021 4:41 PM

John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely'

5 October 2021 2:26 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October

5 October 2021 12:22 PM

Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'

4 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

4 October 2021 6:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA gives national govt 7 days to scrap 'hijacking' of local policing powers

4 October 2021 4:47 PM

John Maytham asks criminologist Dr Guy Lamb (Stellenbosch University) to explain and evaluate the situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19?

4 October 2021 4:17 PM

John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die

1 October 2021 2:28 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Happy 90th birthday Arch! Tygerburg hospital hosts extra-special celebration

Lifestyle Local

Sexuality education to expand in the wake of teen pregnancy bombshell

Local Lifestyle

Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24)

World Opinion

EWN Highlights

SA firms won't invest cash as long as there's heightened uncertainty - Kganyago

7 October 2021 10:02 AM

Ramaphosa: A woman in charge of her economic future has power over her life

7 October 2021 9:45 AM

Political parties' days are numbered, say independent candidates

7 October 2021 9:12 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA