Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24)
-
Life was good, and free, under the US-backed government in Afghanistan, says Bayat. Those freedoms are now gone
-
The Taliban has not changed, despite promises made to the international community
-
Its version of Islam is a perversion; they’re only interested in power
In the days following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, 24-year-old Afghan Crystal Bayat, along with other younger women and men, challenged the takeover.
A video of Bayat defying the Taliban in the middle of the street, holding the Afghan flag green, black and red over her head shouting “Our flag, our identity’’ went viral.
Bayat, now a feminist icon in her country and around the world, has escaped Kabul and is safe in the United States.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Bayat (scroll up to listen).
We had freedom. Women had freedom and human rights… during the American time in Afghanistan. It was really a good time… all these freedoms and rights have been taken back from us when the Taliban took over in Kabul…Crystal Bayat
The Taliban promised the international community that they have changed… but this is false… We don’t believe it… Women have been removed from all parts of society… It’s very painful for the people of Afghanistan…Crystal Bayat
We had the best opportunities after 2001… We now don’t have freedom and rights, including men… What the Taliban is showing… is very different from the real Islam… It is mandatory in Islam for men and women to be educated… They are just using the name of Islam to gain power…Crystal Bayat
Afghanistan is not a secure place right now for women, especially those who were active in the previous government…Crystal Bayat
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108057696_taliban-flag-closeup-view-3d-rendering.html?vti=ngn90869pkm8go0i6k-1-8
