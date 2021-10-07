Boksburg tiger owners aren't committing crime - big cats kept as pets in Gauteng
- The Boksburg tiger owners are not breaking the law
- Pics have been circulating online showing a pet tiger peering over the boundary wall of a neighbouring creche in Boksburg
- Conservationist Lizaene Cornwall says provincial legislation in Gauteng allows for exotic animals to be kept as pets in built-up areas
- Cornwall says the keeping of pet tigers in Gauteng is a major animal welfare concern
Conservationist Lizaene Cornwall says current legislation in Gauteng does not prohibit the keeping of exotic animals as pets.
A daycare centre in Boksburg raised alarm bells last week about their next-door neighbour's pet white tiger.
Pictures have been shared on social media showing the tiger watching the children and teachers over the boundary wall.
Cornwall, who runs the Panthera Africa Big Cat Sanctuary, says Gauteng is the only province that allows exotic animals to be kept as pets.
While it's not illegal to keep tigers as domestic animals, she says there are serious animal welfare concerns.
Cornwall says the tigers can develop malnutrition and growth deformities because they are not fed properly. They are also unable to perform their natural behaviours.
"They can't run, they can't play, they cant scratch a tree. They've constantly got noise and interference around them It's a huge animal welfare concern", she tells CapeTalk.
Cornwall adds that there are also safety concerns because "a wild animal is never truly tame."
"Whether tame all wild, instinct is what drives them. If they're having a bad day... the only way they can show it is by attacking or biting. A wild animal is never truly tame."
The couple who own the tiger declined to speak to CapeTalk and referred the station to their lawyers.
It's only the Gauteng province that doesn't have these laws -for any other province in South Africa, you need a permit to keep an indigenous or exotic animal. It's only Gauteng that doesn't fall under this legislation.Lizaene Cornwall, Co-Founder - Panthera Africa Big Cat Sanctuary
The word tame is used very loosely when it comes to these big cats. A big cat or wild animal stays a wild animal. The only opportunity they have is to act on instinct.Lizaene Cornwall, Co-Founder - Panthera Africa Big Cat Sanctuary
I get monthly calls from people in the Gauteng area of their neighbours that have got tigers as pets... It's a huge problem in Gauteng, and it doesn't just stop with the tigers, it's other exotic animals as well, unfortunately.Lizaene Cornwall, Co-Founder - Panthera Africa Big Cat Sanctuary
