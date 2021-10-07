Sexuality education to expand in the wake of teen pregnancy bombshell
Comprehensive Sexuality Education gets often difficult but necessary conversations going
It has a vital role in addressing the country’s shocking teen pregnancy and HIV rates
Prompted by media reports indicating a sharp rise in teen pregnancies and new HIV infections, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has pledged to intensify the implementation of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in public schools.
In South Africa, about 1300 adolescent girls and young women are infected with HIV each week, according to the DBE.
More than 23 000 girls younger than 18 gave birth in Gauteng between April 2020 and March 2021, according to the Gauteng Department of Health.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Coceka Nogoduka, the DBE’s Chief Director of Care and Support (scroll up to listen).
The Department has an obligation to impart knowledge… and to identify child abuse…Coceka Nogoduka, Chief Director of Care and Support - Department of Basic Education
Comprehensive Sexuality Education is age-appropriate… it gets those conversations going… It has a component that focusses on parents… In most homes, it's taboo to start conversations around sex…Coceka Nogoduka, Chief Director of Care and Support - Department of Basic Education
The Child Act and the Sexual Offences Act is clear… it has to be reported…Coceka Nogoduka, Chief Director of Care and Support - Department of Basic Education
South Africa has the highest number of new HIV infections amongst young women… These girls are having sex with older men… It’s our brothers, husbands, and sons… It’s a cycle of infection we need to interrupt…Coceka Nogoduka, Chief Director of Care and Support - Department of Basic Education
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97868885_woman-holding-banana-with-condom-against-color-background-safe-sex-concept.html
