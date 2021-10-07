'Do some stoep-sitting.' Why you should retreat to Barrydale, breathe and exhale





Every week Lester finds out about another quaint small town you can add to your Western Cape travel list

This week it is the turn of Barrydale, the beautiful Klein Karoo town which is a hub for retreats, yoga, artists, potters, and much more

Lester heads for the next quaint small town on his virtual tour - Barrydale

RELATED: Small dorp tour: Why Stilbaai should definitely be on your list

Barrydale resident and owner of Kamala Retreat Sanctuary Terry de Vries chats to Lester about the beautiful town.

She says lockdown hit the little town hard, but thankfully there is suddenly a boom in town now.

People are loving the small village vibe. Terry de Vries, Owner - Kamala Retreat Sanctuary, Barrydale

She says many younger people are moving to Barrydale.

There are a lot of special people here who passionately love this town and its environmental and socio-economic issues. Terry de Vries, Owner - Kamala Retreat Sanctuary, Barrydale

She says the town is mourning the death of their beloved unofficial mayor Shaun Petzer, who started so many important initiatives such as the Net vir Pret Aftercare and Youth Centre.

An annual weekend called Barrydale in Bloom, another initiative started by Shane is a wonderful attraction, says De Vries, and shows off all the beautiful gardens in the town.

The Wisteria is coming into bloom, the roses will soon be in bloom. Terry de Vries, Owner - Kamala Retreat Sanctuary, Barrydale

Barrydale in Bloom is on the weekend of 15 October this year.

The little town is very quaint and nestled between the mountain ranges. Terry de Vries, Owner - Kamala Retreat Sanctuary, Barrydale

She says a retreat to Barrydale from the city is a wonderful opportunity to just breathe.

This place is peaceful, everyone is happy. It is a beautiful community. Terry de Vries, Owner - Kamala Retreat Sanctuary, Barrydale

The beauty of Karoo living is that you can do stoep-sitting, just to be able to come and sit on the stoep. Terry de Vries, Owner - Kamala Retreat Sanctuary, Barrydale

Barrydale even has its own hot springs.

Warmwaterberg is one of the secrets of Barrydale. The water is nice and hot. Terry de Vries, Owner - Kamala Retreat Sanctuary, Barrydale