'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters'
People who don’t get enough sleep have increased levels of a fitness harming hormone called cortisol. It causes muscle loss, fat gain, and water retention. When you sleep, cortisol levels go down… and growth hormone increases…Brent Murphy, Pharmacist - SOLAL Technologies
A lack of sleep always leads to the reduction of our ability to cope… Make sleep a priority… Stop bragging about all-nighters…Jason Sandler, author - From Stress to Success: The A to Z of Stress Management
RELATED: Sleep is a very productive way to spend your time (and it combats Alzheimer’s)
Sleep is a wildly productive way to spend your time.
It’s vital for mental health and overall wellness.
Africa Melane asked fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on getting a better quality of sleep (scroll up to listen).
Sleep… helps for better productivity, better concentration, better athletic performance…Liezel van der Westhuizen
Limit napping… establish a night-time routine… switch off all your devices… If you struggle with insomnia… see a professional… There are amazing over-the-counter products…Liezel van der Westhuizen
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_7236835_big-dog-sleeping-sweetly-near-an-alarm-clock.html?vti=nyybrklb36ffa4tyq7-1-19
More from Lifestyle
'Childhood cancer is easily misdiagnosed. Listen to your child'
Africa Melane interviews Adri Ludick, Programme Development Manager at Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa.Read More
'Do some stoep-sitting.' Why you should retreat to Barrydale, breathe and exhale
Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Kamala Retreat Sanctuary's Terry de Vries.Read More
Sexuality education to expand in the wake of teen pregnancy bombshell
Lester Kiewit interviews Coceka Nogoduka, the Department of Basic Education’s Chief Director of Care and Support.Read More
Happy 90th birthday Arch! Tygerburg hospital hosts extra-special celebration
Africa Melane chats to Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust's Jason Falken about marking Archbishop Emeritus Tutu's birthday.Read More
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town
Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.Read More
Ceres Fruit Juices is migrating from plastic to paper straws on juice boxes
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and guests delve into this issue with Pippa Hudson on ConsumerTalk.Read More
Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena about safety "de-speccing".Read More
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa
Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town.Read More
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.Read More
More from Opinion
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane
Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates.Read More
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat.Read More
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.Read More
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa
Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town.Read More
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'
John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.Read More
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely'
Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.Read More
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October
Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".Read More
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.Read More