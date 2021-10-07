'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters'





People who don’t get enough sleep have increased levels of a fitness harming hormone called cortisol. It causes muscle loss, fat gain, and water retention. When you sleep, cortisol levels go down… and growth hormone increases… Brent Murphy, Pharmacist - SOLAL Technologies

A lack of sleep always leads to the reduction of our ability to cope… Make sleep a priority… Stop bragging about all-nighters… Jason Sandler, author - From Stress to Success: The A to Z of Stress Management

Don't be lazy, go to sleep! © innocent/123rf.com

RELATED: Sleep is a very productive way to spend your time (and it combats Alzheimer’s)

Sleep is a wildly productive way to spend your time.

It’s vital for mental health and overall wellness.

Africa Melane asked fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on getting a better quality of sleep (scroll up to listen).

Sleep… helps for better productivity, better concentration, better athletic performance… Liezel van der Westhuizen