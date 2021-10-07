Presidency confirms Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole handed suspension notice





President Cyril Ramaphosa issued National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole with a notice of suspension last month, the Presidency has confirmed

Sitole was given until Monday 4 October to explain why he should not be suspended

He's also facing an inquiry into his fitness to hold office

The national top cop has told Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque that he is still reporting for duty

The office of the Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole with a notice of suspension.

Ramaphosa informed Sitole of his intention to suspend him in a letter sent to the commissioner on 20 September 2021.

The president also invited Sitole to make representations as to why he should not be suspended.

Sitole, who was given 14 days to respond, has already made submissions explaining why he should keep his job.

The Presidency confirmed media reports in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon.

It also revealed that Ramaphosa has instituted a board of inquiry into the Sitole’s alleged misconduct and fitness to hold office.

Sitole's pending suspension stems from his failure to cooperate with police watchdog Ipid in its investigations into the controversial grabber tender.

The police commissioner has been accused of blocking investigations into corrupt procurement deals within Crime Intelligence.

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque spoke to Sitole's personal assistant who says that the commissioner is still on duty and will not be able to comment on the suspension reports at this stage.

The letter says that the President wrote to the National Commissioner on the 20 of September in relation to the allegations that he basically refused for three years to hand over those crucial documents to Ipid where they were investigating some procurement processes. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

If we look at 14 days since the 20th of September that would have been on Monday. So I'm sure we going to hear more about what Sitole's response is. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News