Today at 16:05
Ma-Afrika Hotels wins final Business Interruption insurance battle against Santam
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Wooley
Today at 16:20
The Citrus Growers Association demands action from Transnet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hardman
Today at 16:55
The Kehla Sithole Suspension
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gareth Newham
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde COVID Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
The DA has removed the offensive KZN Posters with an apology
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 17:45
Glamorous camping! The innovative Apex Glamping project.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Iain Buchanan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Presidency confirms Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole handed suspension notice

7 October 2021 1:20 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Presidency
Police Commissioner
Khehla Sitole

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque about the suspension of national top cop Khehla Sitole.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa issued National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole with a notice of suspension last month, the Presidency has confirmed
  • Sitole was given until Monday 4 October to explain why he should not be suspended
  • He's also facing an inquiry into his fitness to hold office
  • The national top cop has told Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque that he is still reporting for duty
National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla Sitole. Picture: GCIS

The office of the Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole with a notice of suspension.

Ramaphosa informed Sitole of his intention to suspend him in a letter sent to the commissioner on 20 September 2021.

The president also invited Sitole to make representations as to why he should not be suspended.

Sitole, who was given 14 days to respond, has already made submissions explaining why he should keep his job.

The Presidency confirmed media reports in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon.

It also revealed that Ramaphosa has instituted a board of inquiry into the Sitole’s alleged misconduct and fitness to hold office.

Sitole's pending suspension stems from his failure to cooperate with police watchdog Ipid in its investigations into the controversial grabber tender.

The police commissioner has been accused of blocking investigations into corrupt procurement deals within Crime Intelligence.

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque spoke to Sitole's personal assistant who says that the commissioner is still on duty and will not be able to comment on the suspension reports at this stage.

The letter says that the President wrote to the National Commissioner on the 20 of September in relation to the allegations that he basically refused for three years to hand over those crucial documents to Ipid where they were investigating some procurement processes.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

If we look at 14 days since the 20th of September that would have been on Monday. So I'm sure we going to hear more about what Sitole's response is.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He really has to now prove himself and state why he still thinks that he is fit to be South Africa's top cop.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News



More from Politics

David Mabuza 'fit and energised' on ANC campaign trail since return from Russia

7 October 2021 2:09 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia about David Mabuza on the ANC campaign trail.

Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane

7 October 2021 1:58 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates.

Cosatu stayaway: 'They are in high spirits, despite a low turnout'

7 October 2021 1:06 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporters Veronica Mokhoali and Kaylynn Palm.

We hope to gain a balance of power in 5 municipalities - Al Jama'ah leader

7 October 2021 9:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Al Jama'ah Party leader Ganief Hendricks about their election manifesto ahead of the 2021 elections.

Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday

6 October 2021 9:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'

6 October 2021 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.

Ceres Fruit Juices is migrating from plastic to paper straws on juice boxes

6 October 2021 5:02 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and guests delve into this issue with Pippa Hudson on ConsumerTalk.

Should political party 'broken' election promises be illegal? Analysts weigh in

6 October 2021 11:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Cathy Powell and Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar about how voters should hold politicians to account.

Cape Coloured Congress: 'Our focus is on the coloured people'

6 October 2021 9:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams.

Unmarried fathers win right to register children's births in SA - explained

6 October 2021 7:48 AM

Zita Hansungule, of the Centre For Child Law, outlines the ConCourt ruling to Refilwe Moloto.

