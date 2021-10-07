Self-identify as fat and had the jab? Covid research study needs your help





Covid Vaxx study is looking at how people who self-identify as fat were treated when they received Covid-19 vaccinations

Copyright: ArtmannWitte / 123rf

The study is looking to gather information about the experiences of fat people who have had a vaccination for Covid-19.

Pause explains that as Fat Studies scholars, they reject the commonly used BMI as a measure for fatness. Instead, they invite people to self-identify as fat.

The study is looking at the experiences of people who identify as fat when having a Covid-19 vaccination.

Were you treated differently by health staff?

Were you provided with sufficient education and information about the vaccination process and what was involved?

Pause says she personally identifies as a fat-study scholar.

Fat studies as an academic discipline is quite similar to women studies or indigenous studies or disability studies where it is an interdisciplinary area of study. Cat Pause, Senior Lecturer in Human Development - Massey University

With fat studies specifically, it is quite different from the way most scholars study fatness. Most scholars approach fatness as a negative thing, as a disease, something that is bad. Cat Pause, Senior Lecturer in Human Development - Massey University

Fat study scholars instead, approach fatness wanting to understand the lived experiences of fat people, wanting to understand the kinds of structural oppression fat people might experience for example in the health care system. Cat Pause, Senior Lecturer in Human Development - Massey University

We are trying to collect data from as many fat people around the world as possible. Cat Pause, Senior Lecturer in Human Development - Massey University

For example, did you know fat people usually need a longer needle when receiving an injection?

Many fat people, especially super fat people like me, need a longer needle to receive any intramuscular vaccination - such as Covid. If you have a lot of fat at the top of your arm there is more fat to get through. Cat Pause, Senior Lecturer in Human Development - Massey University

Pause says when she herself turned up for her jab, her vaccinator had no idea about this.

I was able to get the shot with the longer needle because I requested it. But I left really worried because I don't think it is the fat person's responsibility to know and to have to ask for an appropriate vaccination. Cat Pause, Senior Lecturer in Human Development - Massey University

So Pause gathered a team and formulated this questionnaire to find out other fat people's experiences.

There's a war going on against fat people across most of the world. Governments call it a war on obesity but they are talking about a war on fat people. Cat Pause, Senior Lecturer in Human Development - Massey University

In my experience, most fat people struggle to receive ethical evidence-based healthcare so many avoid it. Cat Pause, Senior Lecturer in Human Development - Massey University

Click here to find the survey