David Mabuza 'fit and energised' on ANC campaign trail since return from Russia
- ANC Deputy President David Mabuza is leading the party's elections campaign trail in Tshwane
- Mabuza Soshanguve on Thursday where he handed out ANC regalia and engaged with residents
- Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia says Mabuza appears fit and energetic following his lengthy absence from office for medical treatment in Russia
ANC Deputy President David Mabuza is out on the campaign trail in the Tshwane area where he has been speaking with residents in Soshanguve's Block V Park.
Mabuza has been conducting a walkabout in the area and handing out ANC T-shirts, reports Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia.
Madia says there have been a lot of comments about Mabuza's fresh and energetic appearance after his return from Russia for medical treatment.
Mabuza has been campaigning areas whether ANC is trying to regain lost ground. He's also been out encouraging South African to get vaccinated.
Together, we will create better communities #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/s40HK6vvTJ— David D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) October 3, 2021
Mobilising the people of Hammanskraal to vote @MyANC on 1st November, and together build better communities. #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/39vaNDRCDa— David D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) October 3, 2021
We are at Phokeng Mall #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/Ubf9XUc7Rr— David D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) October 1, 2021
Everybody keeps talking about how fit and how energised the deputy president looks. He's got a lot of energy. He's been hitting the road hard. He's been promoting vaccinations and promoting the ANC.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
He's on the campaign trail and he's fit coming back from Russia two months ago.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://twitter.com/DDMabuza/status/1444596409848717318/photo/2
