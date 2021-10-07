It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa
- "Scatterling of Africa" is the story of Johnny Clegg, as told in his own words
- His memoir has recently been published and pieces together extraordinary tales about his childhood and how he fell in love with Zulu culture
- Clegg lost his battle to pancreatic cancer in 2019 at the age of 66
- His sons, Jesse and Jaron, reflect on the musings and memories featured in the music icon's book
The late Johnny Clegg's life story is told in his newly released memoir "Scatterling of Africa" published by Pan Macmillan.
Clegg, who died in 2019, worked on his autobiography for several years while fighting pancreatic cancer.
His sons, Jesse and Jaron Clegg say the book strings together their father's mesmerising stories, musings, and reflections on his magical music career.
Jaron Clegg tells CapeTalk that "Scatterling of Africa" is about the experiences and people that shaped his father's life.
The Pan Macmillan team has put the book's chapters together thematically, but the pages are filled with Clegg's unedited words.
"We wanted it to authentically be his voice completely", says Jaron.
Jesse likens the autobiography to an adventure story.
"It reads like this adventure of a lifetime and you get to experience a version of South Africa in that moment in time through my dad's eyes, which is so unique, beautiful, diverse, and brimming with meaning and possibility", he shares.
My dad wrote quite sporadically. He kind of wrote as memories of his life came to him, he'd jot down notes and even voicenotes.Jaron Clegg
We felt it was incredibly important. We did not want to edit his text at all. We wanted it to authentically be his voice completely. To not have him here, every piece of text he wrote feels so precious and sacred.Jaron Clegg
He wrote in such vivid detail and his voice is so clear and strong in the text.Jesse Clegg
He was genuinely curious... he was on this great search and found it in Zulu music and Zulu culture, and ultimately in the deep life-long friendships that he made through those explorations.Jesse Clegg
