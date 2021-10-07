Cosatu stayaway: 'They are in high spirits, despite a low turnout'
Cosatu members gathered in the CBDs of Johannesburg and Cape Town on Thursday as part of a nationwide stayaway.
They are protesting against the freezing of wages, corruption, retrenchments, the sale of state-owned companies, and the country's high unemployment rate.
"The government is not taking us seriously as workers, so we need to add our voices to show that we want to respect employees," said one Cosatu member in Johannesburg.
#Cosatu 🎥: @ThatDudeBeeKay pic.twitter.com/xJGX8JiUHQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 7, 2021
In Cape Town, workers held up posters reading "Dan Plato we want our increases" and "No to job losses".
"We're unhappy with how they treat workers in Cape Town, especially municipal workers,” said Cosatu’s Malvern de Bruyn.
Cosatu - South Africa’s largest trade union – has 1.8 million members.
#Cosatu Samwu members have also joined the march this morning. KP pic.twitter.com/OM7CCvE7mO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 7, 2021
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporters Veronica Mokhoali and Kaylynn Palm (scroll up to listen).
In Gauteng, we only have a handful of members out here… They believe that corruption, retrenchments, gender-based violence have worsened under their [ANC] leadership…Veronica Mokhoali, reporter - Eyewitness News
They feel they’ve been undermined by the government… They are in high spirits, despite a low turnout…Veronica Mokhoali, reporter - Eyewitness News
They are demanding an end to labour brokers… It’s a seven-page memorandum…Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News
