Cosatu stayaway: 'They are in high spirits, despite a low turnout'

7 October 2021 1:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cosatu
Mandy Wiener
Eyewitness News
The Midday Report
Kaylynn Palm
Cosatu stayaway
Veronica Mokhoali

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporters Veronica Mokhoali and Kaylynn Palm.

Cosatu members gathered in the CBDs of Johannesburg and Cape Town on Thursday as part of a nationwide stayaway.

They are protesting against the freezing of wages, corruption, retrenchments, the sale of state-owned companies, and the country's high unemployment rate.

"The government is not taking us seriously as workers, so we need to add our voices to show that we want to respect employees," said one Cosatu member in Johannesburg.

In Cape Town, workers held up posters reading "Dan Plato we want our increases" and "No to job losses".

"We're unhappy with how they treat workers in Cape Town, especially municipal workers,” said Cosatu’s Malvern de Bruyn.

Cosatu - South Africa’s largest trade union – has 1.8 million members.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporters Veronica Mokhoali and Kaylynn Palm (scroll up to listen).

In Gauteng, we only have a handful of members out here… They believe that corruption, retrenchments, gender-based violence have worsened under their [ANC] leadership…

Veronica Mokhoali, reporter - Eyewitness News

They feel they’ve been undermined by the government… They are in high spirits, despite a low turnout…

Veronica Mokhoali, reporter - Eyewitness News

They are demanding an end to labour brokers… It’s a seven-page memorandum…

Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News



