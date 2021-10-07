WHO introduces a life changing malaria vaccine for children at risk





The World Health Organization on Wednesday endorsed the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine, the first against the mosquito-borne disease that kills more than 400,000 people a year, mostly African children.

The decision followed a review of a pilot programme deployed since 2019 in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi in which more than two million doses were given the vaccine called Mosquirix developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Mandy Wiener speaks to Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodbye Malaria.

It's a historic announcement. It really gives us a new tool and allows us to catch up on our malaria ambitions, which even before Covid-19, we had fallen behind the curve. Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO - Goodbye Malaria

This is an exciting new tool to reach our children in Africa. Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO - Goodbye Malaria

It was first made by the pharmaceutical company GSK in 1987, and in 2001 GSK joined together with the Path Malaria Vaccine Initiative (MVI) in a public-private partnership to further develop the vaccine. In 2015 they were given the go-ahead to create a pilot programme. Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO - Goodbye Malaria

It was a bigger pilot programme that was usually done. Doses were given to children from the age of 5 months old. Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO - Goodbye Malaria