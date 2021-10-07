WHO introduces a life changing malaria vaccine for children at risk
- The pilot programme for Mosquirix was rolled out in three African countries
- It is a 4-dose vaccine
- Following the successful pilot, it is now being rolled out to children from 5-months old
The World Health Organization on Wednesday endorsed the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine, the first against the mosquito-borne disease that kills more than 400,000 people a year, mostly African children.
The decision followed a review of a pilot programme deployed since 2019 in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi in which more than two million doses were given the vaccine called Mosquirix developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).
Mandy Wiener speaks to Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodbye Malaria.
It's a historic announcement. It really gives us a new tool and allows us to catch up on our malaria ambitions, which even before Covid-19, we had fallen behind the curve.Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO - Goodbye Malaria
This is an exciting new tool to reach our children in Africa.Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO - Goodbye Malaria
It was first made by the pharmaceutical company GSK in 1987, and in 2001 GSK joined together with the Path Malaria Vaccine Initiative (MVI) in a public-private partnership to further develop the vaccine. In 2015 they were given the go-ahead to create a pilot programme.Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO - Goodbye Malaria
It was a bigger pilot programme that was usually done. Doses were given to children from the age of 5 months old.Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO - Goodbye Malaria
More from World
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat.Read More
French Catholic Church clergy sexually abused 200 000 children – inquiry
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners
'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.Read More
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'
John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.Read More
Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley.Read More
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage.Read More
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.Read More
UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note
Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa.Read More