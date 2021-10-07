Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane
-
The One South Africa movement is an umbrella platform for independent candidates
-
South Africa doesn’t need more political parties, argues Maimane
-
Independent candidates, unlike those of political parties, remain dependent on the community they come from
Anecdotes abound of disillusioned voters turning away from the major political parties.
Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One South Africa Movement, is building a movement of independent candidates to contest elections.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Maimane on the importance of independent candidates (scroll up to listen).
He also explained the difference between the One South Africa Movement and a political party.
One South Africa is a bit like the Springboks or Bafana Bafana. We pick the best players from around the country… We don’t own them… but we give them an umbrella platform…Mmusi Maimane, leader - One South Africa Movement
Political parties give you the candidate… you don’t know them… You’re just voting for the party…Mmusi Maimane, leader - One South Africa Movement
On the proportional list, we want engineers, we want skilled people on there… Local government is about fixing roads, making sure the lights are on, and that businesses run…Mmusi Maimane, leader - One South Africa Movement
South Africa does not need another political party… Let’s get community activism back on the table… Independent candidates are independent of political parties but completely dependent on the community they come from… Power is always with the people…Mmusi Maimane, leader - One South Africa Movement
