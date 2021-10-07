'Childhood cancer is easily misdiagnosed. Listen to your child'





About 800 to 1000 children in South Africa are diagnosed with cancer annually, according to the Cancer Association of South Africa.

Half of children with cancer are never diagnosed or die prematurely due to misdiagnosis, failure to detect the signs early or not following through with the recommended treatment.

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Africa Melane interviewed Adri Ludick, Programme Development Manager at Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (scroll up to listen).

The biggest problem in childhood cancer is the lack of knowledge of the early warning signs, and also the beliefs and myths that lead to stigma… Adri Ludick, Programme Development Manager - Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa