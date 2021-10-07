We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe
There is huge trepidation about South Africa moving too quickly in its efforts to phase out coal comments Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
With incentives being put in place to get us to reduce our coal dependency, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has warned again about the economic risks of doing this in a hurry.
RELATED: Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem
Mantashe was speaking at the 2021 Joburg Indaba virtual mining conference.
At #joburgindaba, @GwedeMantashe1 says we need a mix of energy sources, including renewables and nuclear. Over the next 9 years there will be a gradual shift from coal to clean energy as part of the just transition #mining— The Joburg Indaba (@joburgindaba) October 7, 2021
If we get green funding, I support it. But we should not collapse our economy because they are greedy for green funding... I think it is a dangerous step to take.Gwede Mantashe, Minister - Mineral Resources and Energy
I am not saying coal for ever... I am saying let's manage our transition step by step rather than being emotional...Gwede Mantashe, Minister - Mineral Resources and Energy
Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane who is the Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa.
He asks Lane if the Energy Minister has a point.
I think he's right that one shouldn't just falling over one's self to grab funding that's available, but this transition is going to come faster than we think.Andrew Lane - Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa
Lane notes that there is risk involved in this energy transition, considering the coal-fired power generation industry provides a lot of jobs.
However, he says, there is a certain inevitability about it.
Funding is becoming more expensive, and with the high carbon content of our exports and this set of border taxes in other countries I think that this thing's going to come on us faster than we think.Andrew Lane - Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa
We will probably be slower than the rest of the world because of our huge carbon dependence and just the socio-economic state of the country, but I certainly think it will happen quicker than what's contemplated in the current version of the IRP [Integrated Resource Plan].Andrew Lane - Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa
Coal will not disappear forever - while clean coal technology still has a long way to go it is still a possibility, Lane says.
It's not a binary choice. We've got to find the right choice that works for us and makes the right trade-offs in terms of climate change and socio-economic outcomes.Andrew Lane - Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa
For more from Lane, take a listen:
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
More from Business
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.Read More
Why has the SME sector been supressed?
Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertaintyRead More
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims
Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley.Read More
No clear plan on how Transnet will fix port inefficiencies - SA citrus exporters
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Citrus Grower's Association's acting CEO, Paul Hardman, about Transnet port issues.Read More
Cosatu stayaway: 'They are in high spirits, despite a low turnout'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporters Veronica Mokhoali and Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday
Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.Read More
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town
Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.Read More
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.Read More
The games people play are the games businesses play
Are you a player or being played?Read More
More from Politics
David Mabuza 'fit and energised' on ANC campaign trail since return from Russia
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia about David Mabuza on the ANC campaign trail.Read More
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane
Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates.Read More
Presidency confirms Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole handed suspension notice
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque about the suspension of national top cop Khehla Sitole.Read More
Cosatu stayaway: 'They are in high spirits, despite a low turnout'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporters Veronica Mokhoali and Kaylynn Palm.Read More
We hope to gain a balance of power in 5 municipalities - Al Jama'ah leader
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Al Jama'ah Party leader Ganief Hendricks about their election manifesto ahead of the 2021 elections.Read More
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday
Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.Read More
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.Read More
Ceres Fruit Juices is migrating from plastic to paper straws on juice boxes
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and guests delve into this issue with Pippa Hudson on ConsumerTalk.Read More
Should political party 'broken' election promises be illegal? Analysts weigh in
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Cathy Powell and Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar about how voters should hold politicians to account.Read More