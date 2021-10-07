We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe





Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe at a media briefing on the coronavirus on 25 March 2020 in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

There is huge trepidation about South Africa moving too quickly in its efforts to phase out coal comments Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

With incentives being put in place to get us to reduce our coal dependency, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has warned again about the economic risks of doing this in a hurry.

RELATED: Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem

Mantashe was speaking at the 2021 Joburg Indaba virtual mining conference.

At #joburgindaba, @GwedeMantashe1 says we need a mix of energy sources, including renewables and nuclear. Over the next 9 years there will be a gradual shift from coal to clean energy as part of the just transition #mining — The Joburg Indaba (@joburgindaba) October 7, 2021

If we get green funding, I support it. But we should not collapse our economy because they are greedy for green funding... I think it is a dangerous step to take. Gwede Mantashe, Minister - Mineral Resources and Energy

I am not saying coal for ever... I am saying let's manage our transition step by step rather than being emotional... Gwede Mantashe, Minister - Mineral Resources and Energy

Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane who is the Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa.

He asks Lane if the Energy Minister has a point.

I think he's right that one shouldn't just falling over one's self to grab funding that's available, but this transition is going to come faster than we think. Andrew Lane - Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa

Lane notes that there is risk involved in this energy transition, considering the coal-fired power generation industry provides a lot of jobs.

However, he says, there is a certain inevitability about it.

Funding is becoming more expensive, and with the high carbon content of our exports and this set of border taxes in other countries I think that this thing's going to come on us faster than we think. Andrew Lane - Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa

We will probably be slower than the rest of the world because of our huge carbon dependence and just the socio-economic state of the country, but I certainly think it will happen quicker than what's contemplated in the current version of the IRP [Integrated Resource Plan]. Andrew Lane - Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa

Coal will not disappear forever - while clean coal technology still has a long way to go it is still a possibility, Lane says.

It's not a binary choice. We've got to find the right choice that works for us and makes the right trade-offs in terms of climate change and socio-economic outcomes. Andrew Lane - Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa

For more from Lane, take a listen: