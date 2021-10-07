No clear plan on how Transnet will fix port inefficiencies - SA citrus exporters
- South Africa's citrus exporters are growing frustrated with port issues plaguing Transnet
- SA's ports are among the worst-performing in the world, according to a global ranking by a World Bank
The Citrus Grower's Association says Transnet does not appear to have a clear plan on how to resolve ongoing problems at South African ports.
SA's citrus exports industry is growing increasingly concerned about the impact of port backlogs on their business.
The association's acting CEO, Paul Hardman, says outdated machinery and over-due maintenance have contributed to the shipping delays.
"These issues have been coming for quite some time and we are working with Transnet on solving them", he tells CapeTalk.
"When we do engage and talk to Transnet, we find that there's no clear plan on how that type of issue is going to be resolved. So, we are concerned about port efficiencies", Hardman adds.
He believes that the privatisation of cargo handling at major ports in Durban and Gqeberha may help improve the situation in the long run.
Growers are producing record citrus crops with 160 million tons this season and a projected 200 million tons in the next five years.
The meeting hasn't taken place, mainly because we couldn't secure a time with Transnet.Paul Hardman, Acting CEO - Citrus Grower's Association of Southern Africa
But we have ongoing discussions with Transnet, we've got a good relationship with Transnet and we are all aware of the particular problems that we are having to deal with.Paul Hardman, Acting CEO - Citrus Grower's Association of Southern Africa
Unfortunately, we don't see any particular improvement at the moment. The nature of the problems are kind of structural and we can't see, unless we approach the ports differently, how we can fix them.Paul Hardman, Acting CEO - Citrus Grower's Association of Southern Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_77284549_durban-south-africa-april-9-2017-early-morning-close-up-of-container-ship-and-red-loading-cranes-in-.html?vti=mi2kvhtea7h5uk28p5-1-1
