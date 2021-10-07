Eskom announces Stage 2 load shedding from 9 pm on Thursday and Friday





Stage 2 load shedding kicks in again on Thursday night from 9 pm, lasting until Friday at 5 am.

Eskom says this cycle will be repeated on Friday from 9 pm until 5 am on Saturday.

#POWERALERT2



In order to replenish emergency generation reserves, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented starting tonight from 21:00 to 05:00 in the morning, and will again resume on Friday night at 21:00 to 05:00 on Saturday morning@News24 @Newzroom405 @SABCNews @eNCA pic.twitter.com/6oRGM6PuMU — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 7, 2021

The power utility says emergency reserves have been depleted faster than expected due to further breakdowns of a generating unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power statons.