Eskom announces Stage 2 load shedding from 9 pm on Thursday and Friday
Stage 2 load shedding kicks in again on Thursday night from 9 pm, lasting until Friday at 5 am.
Eskom says this cycle will be repeated on Friday from 9 pm until 5 am on Saturday.
#POWERALERT2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 7, 2021
In order to replenish emergency generation reserves, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented starting tonight from 21:00 to 05:00 in the morning, and will again resume on Friday night at 21:00 to 05:00 on Saturday morning@News24 @Newzroom405 @SABCNews @eNCA pic.twitter.com/6oRGM6PuMU
The power utility says emergency reserves have been depleted faster than expected due to further breakdowns of a generating unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power statons.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
More from Local
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.Read More
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims
Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley.Read More
No clear plan on how Transnet will fix port inefficiencies - SA citrus exporters
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Citrus Grower's Association's acting CEO, Paul Hardman, about Transnet port issues.Read More
'Do some stoep-sitting.' Why you should retreat to Barrydale, breathe and exhale
Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Kamala Retreat Sanctuary's Terry de Vries.Read More
Boksburg tiger owners aren't committing crime - big cats kept as pets in Gauteng
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to wildlife conservationist Lizaene Cornwall about the pet tiger living next door to a creche in Boksburg.Read More
Sexuality education to expand in the wake of teen pregnancy bombshell
Lester Kiewit interviews Coceka Nogoduka, the Department of Basic Education’s Chief Director of Care and Support.Read More
We hope to gain a balance of power in 5 municipalities - Al Jama'ah leader
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Al Jama'ah Party leader Ganief Hendricks about their election manifesto ahead of the 2021 elections.Read More
Happy 90th birthday Arch! Tygerburg hospital hosts extra-special celebration
Africa Melane chats to Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust's Jason Falken about marking Archbishop Emeritus Tutu's birthday.Read More
Proposed hate speech laws will have unintended consequences, says Prof Harber
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to columnist and journalism professor Anton Harber about the Hate Speech Bill.Read More