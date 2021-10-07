Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Latest Local
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley. 7 October 2021 7:11 PM
Eskom announces Stage 2 load shedding from 9 pm on Thursday and Friday In order to replenish emergency generation reserves Stage 2 load shedding will kick in from 9 pm until 5 am on Friday. 7 October 2021 6:21 PM
View all Local
We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed. 7 October 2021 8:11 PM
David Mabuza 'fit and energised' on ANC campaign trail since return from Russia Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia about David Mabuza on the ANC campaign tr... 7 October 2021 2:09 PM
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
View all Politics
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
No clear plan on how Transnet will fix port inefficiencies - SA citrus exporters Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Citrus Grower's Association's acting CEO, Paul Hardman, about Transnet port issues. 7 October 2021 5:56 PM
Cosatu stayaway: 'They are in high spirits, despite a low turnout' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporters Veronica Mokhoali and Kaylynn Palm. 7 October 2021 1:06 PM
View all Business
'Childhood cancer is easily misdiagnosed. Listen to your child' Africa Melane interviews Adri Ludick, Programme Development Manager at Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa. 7 October 2021 3:22 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
'Do some stoep-sitting.' Why you should retreat to Barrydale, breathe and exhale Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Kamala Retreat Sanctuary's Terry de Vries. 7 October 2021 11:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
View all Sport
It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg’s sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa". 7 October 2021 4:38 PM
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
WHO introduces a life changing malaria vaccine for children at risk Mandy Wiener speaks to Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodbye Malaria. 7 October 2021 2:01 PM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Africa
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
View all Opinion
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'

7 October 2021 9:08 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tourism
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Flight Centre
Flight Centre Travel Group
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa
Tourism Business Council of SA
TBCSA
Andrew Stark
UK travel ban
UK red list

Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.
© blasbike/123rf.com

South Africa is finally off the UK's Covid red list, which requires travellers to quarantine in an approved hotel at huge cost for ten days.

The UK government announced on Thursday evening that its red list will be cut from 54 to seven countries.

RELATED: UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight

RELATED: South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries

The changes come into effect on Monday.

The destinations that remain on the UK's list are Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Bruce Whitfield discusses the good news for local tourism with Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA).

This is the result of hard work from many people that were involved in this process, and many who are not known who have been working behind the scenes to make sure that travel between the two countries is restored and that the announcement came early.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

RELATED: Ramaphosa hopeful SA will be moved off UK red list after call with Boris Johnson

We are excited, but there is still a lot of work ahead of us. We still need to stimulate demand, people need to still trust the destination, the protocols must be adhered to, we must watch out for the fourth wave and

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Tshivhengwa gives the assurance that everyone along the value chain is geared up for (hopefully) a coming spike in international visitor numbers.

The UK of course is our largest source market pre-Covid... It is up to us to make sure we are vaccinated... We do hope that the airlines are already starting to book their slots at the airports across the country to bring those tourists down here...

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Andrew Stark, MD for Middle East and Africa at Flight Centre Travel Group, describes the announcement as "fantastic news".

This is something long overdue, and a huge congratulations to Team SA for pulling this out of the bag eventually.

Andrew Stark, MD for Middle East and Africa - Flight Centre Travel Group

The UK is one of the last large-source markets to come back for SA... What we've seen with other countries over this period... is that there is very little capacity and supply in the market in the early stages...

Andrew Stark, MD for Middle East and Africa - Flight Centre Travel Group

I hope with this news that we get additional airlift from the larger carriers like British Airways... It's what we desperately need in our market. We know that demand will outpace supply...

Andrew Stark, MD for Middle East and Africa - Flight Centre Travel Group

Listen to the interviews on the big tourism announcement on The Money Show:




Share this:
