South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'
South Africa is finally off the UK's Covid red list, which requires travellers to quarantine in an approved hotel at huge cost for ten days.
The UK government announced on Thursday evening that its red list will be cut from 54 to seven countries.
RELATED: UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight
RELATED: South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries
The changes come into effect on Monday.
The destinations that remain on the UK's list are Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
Bruce Whitfield discusses the good news for local tourism with Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA).
This is the result of hard work from many people that were involved in this process, and many who are not known who have been working behind the scenes to make sure that travel between the two countries is restored and that the announcement came early.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
RELATED: Ramaphosa hopeful SA will be moved off UK red list after call with Boris Johnson
We are excited, but there is still a lot of work ahead of us. We still need to stimulate demand, people need to still trust the destination, the protocols must be adhered to, we must watch out for the fourth wave andTshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Tshivhengwa gives the assurance that everyone along the value chain is geared up for (hopefully) a coming spike in international visitor numbers.
The UK of course is our largest source market pre-Covid... It is up to us to make sure we are vaccinated... We do hope that the airlines are already starting to book their slots at the airports across the country to bring those tourists down here...Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Andrew Stark, MD for Middle East and Africa at Flight Centre Travel Group, describes the announcement as "fantastic news".
This is something long overdue, and a huge congratulations to Team SA for pulling this out of the bag eventually.Andrew Stark, MD for Middle East and Africa - Flight Centre Travel Group
The UK is one of the last large-source markets to come back for SA... What we've seen with other countries over this period... is that there is very little capacity and supply in the market in the early stages...Andrew Stark, MD for Middle East and Africa - Flight Centre Travel Group
I hope with this news that we get additional airlift from the larger carriers like British Airways... It's what we desperately need in our market. We know that demand will outpace supply...Andrew Stark, MD for Middle East and Africa - Flight Centre Travel Group
Listen to the interviews on the big tourism announcement on The Money Show:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_65114186_woman-hiker-with-backpack-in-airport-looking-at-the-flight-information-checking-an-international-fli.html
More from Business
We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe
Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed.Read More
Why has the SME sector been supressed?
Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertaintyRead More
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims
Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley.Read More
No clear plan on how Transnet will fix port inefficiencies - SA citrus exporters
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Citrus Grower's Association's acting CEO, Paul Hardman, about Transnet port issues.Read More
Cosatu stayaway: 'They are in high spirits, despite a low turnout'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporters Veronica Mokhoali and Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday
Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.Read More
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town
Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.Read More
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.Read More
The games people play are the games businesses play
Are you a player or being played?Read More
More from Local
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims
Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley.Read More
Eskom announces Stage 2 load shedding from 9 pm on Thursday and Friday
In order to replenish emergency generation reserves Stage 2 load shedding will kick in from 9 pm until 5 am on Friday.Read More
No clear plan on how Transnet will fix port inefficiencies - SA citrus exporters
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Citrus Grower's Association's acting CEO, Paul Hardman, about Transnet port issues.Read More
'Do some stoep-sitting.' Why you should retreat to Barrydale, breathe and exhale
Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Kamala Retreat Sanctuary's Terry de Vries.Read More
Boksburg tiger owners aren't committing crime - big cats kept as pets in Gauteng
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to wildlife conservationist Lizaene Cornwall about the pet tiger living next door to a creche in Boksburg.Read More
Sexuality education to expand in the wake of teen pregnancy bombshell
Lester Kiewit interviews Coceka Nogoduka, the Department of Basic Education’s Chief Director of Care and Support.Read More
We hope to gain a balance of power in 5 municipalities - Al Jama'ah leader
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Al Jama'ah Party leader Ganief Hendricks about their election manifesto ahead of the 2021 elections.Read More
Happy 90th birthday Arch! Tygerburg hospital hosts extra-special celebration
Africa Melane chats to Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust's Jason Falken about marking Archbishop Emeritus Tutu's birthday.Read More
Proposed hate speech laws will have unintended consequences, says Prof Harber
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to columnist and journalism professor Anton Harber about the Hate Speech Bill.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Childhood cancer is easily misdiagnosed. Listen to your child'
Africa Melane interviews Adri Ludick, Programme Development Manager at Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa.Read More
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters'
Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep.Read More
'Do some stoep-sitting.' Why you should retreat to Barrydale, breathe and exhale
Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Kamala Retreat Sanctuary's Terry de Vries.Read More
Sexuality education to expand in the wake of teen pregnancy bombshell
Lester Kiewit interviews Coceka Nogoduka, the Department of Basic Education’s Chief Director of Care and Support.Read More
Happy 90th birthday Arch! Tygerburg hospital hosts extra-special celebration
Africa Melane chats to Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust's Jason Falken about marking Archbishop Emeritus Tutu's birthday.Read More
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town
Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.Read More
Ceres Fruit Juices is migrating from plastic to paper straws on juice boxes
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and guests delve into this issue with Pippa Hudson on ConsumerTalk.Read More
Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena about safety "de-speccing".Read More
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa
Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town.Read More
More from World
WHO introduces a life changing malaria vaccine for children at risk
Mandy Wiener speaks to Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodbye Malaria.Read More
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat.Read More
French Catholic Church clergy sexually abused 200 000 children – inquiry
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners
'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.Read More
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'
John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.Read More
Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley.Read More
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage.Read More
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.Read More
UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More