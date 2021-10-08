[PHOTOS] Muizenberg bridge 'Biddy' broke her truck fast and had a munch





Over the years the railway bridge crossing in Atlantic Road, Muizenberg has claimed many victims, as unsuspecting truck drivers manage to wedge their vehicles underneath the bridge. It causes enormous congestion and hours of traffic delays.

Despite reports in 2018 that the City of Cape Town installed an Intelligent Transport System to reduce the number of trucks getting stuck under the bridge, Bridget or 'Biddy' as she is fondly known in the area has struck again.

There is even a Facebook page dedicated to 'Bridget' and her victims Muizenberg's Famous Truck-Eating Bridge.

