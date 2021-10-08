Land Party's mayoral candidate Ma Xoli wants to tackle Cape Town housing crisis
- The Land Party says Cape Town needs a clear plan on how to integrate the city to eradicate spatial segregation
- The Land Party's mayoral candidate Xoliswa Tsholoba, aka Ma Xoli, says township communities need better housing
The Land Party's Xoliswa Tsholoba has big plans to eradicate the spatial divide in the City of Cape Town, should she secure the mayoral chain.
Tsholoba, who's commonly known as "Ma Xoli", is the party's mayoral candidate for the upcoming municpal elections.
Ma Xoli says that land needs to be made available in Cape Town so that poor, working-class communities are not relegated to overcrowded townships.
She tells CapeTalk that township communities need better housing opportunities that are closer to the city centre.
You know what to do if you want REAL change... #VoteLand #ProtestWithYourVote #LGE2021 pic.twitter.com/kR2EEJqS3m— Land Party South Africa (@LandPartySA) September 29, 2021
The Land Party says all citizens must own property of no less than 500m2 and be in possession of title deeds in municipalities where it governs.
It also wants to introduce collective farming and incentives for companies that employ 100% "local staff".
The party is pushing for all businesses to employ "90% local and 10% non-national employees".
We are born in the land and we are buried in the land. Land is our priority, our wealth and economy starts from land.Xoliswa Tsholoba, Mayoral candidate - Land Party
A lot of shacks have erupted in Cape Town. There's no land anymore. The townships are congested, there's no space. We don't have enough land, while there is land. That is a huge problem for our communities.Xoliswa Tsholoba, Mayoral candidate - Land Party
We need to open up and reform. We need to have a proper way of housing. The way things are happening now, the townships are really congested. We need to get out of the townships. More space must be created.Xoliswa Tsholoba, Mayoral candidate - Land Party
We need to have a proper integration plan, a proper one. Not just lip service and people saying we are integrated. The rich are where the rich are and the poor are in the townships.Xoliswa Tsholoba, Mayoral candidate - Land Party
Source : Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News
