Land Party's mayoral candidate Ma Xoli wants to tackle Cape Town housing crisis





The Land Party says Cape Town needs a clear plan on how to integrate the city to eradicate spatial segregation

The Land Party's mayoral candidate Xoliswa Tsholoba, aka Ma Xoli, says township communities need better housing

An informal settlement has sprung up on Metrorail's central in Cape Town and the residents here are refusing to leave until government finds suitable land for them. Picture by Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness

The Land Party's Xoliswa Tsholoba has big plans to eradicate the spatial divide in the City of Cape Town, should she secure the mayoral chain.

Tsholoba, who's commonly known as "Ma Xoli", is the party's mayoral candidate for the upcoming municpal elections.

Ma Xoli says that land needs to be made available in Cape Town so that poor, working-class communities are not relegated to overcrowded townships.

She tells CapeTalk that township communities need better housing opportunities that are closer to the city centre.

The Land Party says all citizens must own property of no less than 500m2 and be in possession of title deeds in municipalities where it governs.

It also wants to introduce collective farming and incentives for companies that employ 100% "local staff".

The party is pushing for all businesses to employ "90% local and 10% non-national employees".

We are born in the land and we are buried in the land. Land is our priority, our wealth and economy starts from land. Xoliswa Tsholoba, Mayoral candidate - Land Party

A lot of shacks have erupted in Cape Town. There's no land anymore. The townships are congested, there's no space. We don't have enough land, while there is land. That is a huge problem for our communities. Xoliswa Tsholoba, Mayoral candidate - Land Party

We need to open up and reform. We need to have a proper way of housing. The way things are happening now, the townships are really congested. We need to get out of the townships. More space must be created. Xoliswa Tsholoba, Mayoral candidate - Land Party