Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Soga Organic
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Marais - Managing Director at Soga Organic
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Hoodlinkd
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mike McLennan
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Cecelia Ahern - ZOOM INTERVIEW
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cecilia Ahern
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Fertility Show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mandy Rodrigues
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
Life After Rugby for Stefan Terblanche
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan Terblanche
Today at 16:20
John Maytham Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Digital Vibes... To be continued.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
ZOLANI MAHOLA IS “THE ONE WHO SINGS” - NEW SINGLE WAWUNDITHEMBISELE + ALBUM ANNOUNCED
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani The One Who Sings Mahola - Showname: The One Who Sings at Musician
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Land Party's mayoral candidate Ma Xoli wants to tackle Cape Town housing crisis

8 October 2021 8:32 AM
by Qama Qukula
South Africa housing crisis
Land Party
2021 local municipal elections
#Elections2021
Ma Xoli

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the Land Party's mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Xoliswa Tsholoba, aka Ma Xoli.
  • The Land Party says Cape Town needs a clear plan on how to integrate the city to eradicate spatial segregation
  • The Land Party's mayoral candidate Xoliswa Tsholoba, aka Ma Xoli, says township communities need better housing
An informal settlement has sprung up on Metrorail's central in Cape Town and the residents here are refusing to leave until government finds suitable land for them. Picture by Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness

The Land Party's Xoliswa Tsholoba has big plans to eradicate the spatial divide in the City of Cape Town, should she secure the mayoral chain.

Tsholoba, who's commonly known as "Ma Xoli", is the party's mayoral candidate for the upcoming municpal elections.

Ma Xoli says that land needs to be made available in Cape Town so that poor, working-class communities are not relegated to overcrowded townships.

She tells CapeTalk that township communities need better housing opportunities that are closer to the city centre.

The Land Party says all citizens must own property of no less than 500m2 and be in possession of title deeds in municipalities where it governs.

It also wants to introduce collective farming and incentives for companies that employ 100% "local staff".

The party is pushing for all businesses to employ "90% local and 10% non-national employees".

We are born in the land and we are buried in the land. Land is our priority, our wealth and economy starts from land.

Xoliswa Tsholoba, Mayoral candidate - Land Party

A lot of shacks have erupted in Cape Town. There's no land anymore. The townships are congested, there's no space. We don't have enough land, while there is land. That is a huge problem for our communities.

Xoliswa Tsholoba, Mayoral candidate - Land Party

We need to open up and reform. We need to have a proper way of housing. The way things are happening now, the townships are really congested. We need to get out of the townships. More space must be created.

Xoliswa Tsholoba, Mayoral candidate - Land Party

We need to have a proper integration plan, a proper one. Not just lip service and people saying we are integrated. The rich are where the rich are and the poor are in the townships.

Xoliswa Tsholoba, Mayoral candidate - Land Party



South Africa housing crisis
Land Party
2021 local municipal elections
#Elections2021
Ma Xoli

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
