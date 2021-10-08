'DA's Phoenix poster controversy could put some voters off ahead of elections'
- The DA's Phoenix election posters could bite the party at the November polls, says News24's Pieter du Toit
- Du Toit says some voters may be put off by the DA's move to exploit racial divisions in the area
- The posters, which were put up on Tuesday, read: “The ANC called you racists. The DA calls you heroes.”
- The party has removed the posters and the DA's elections campaign manager in KZN has taken the fall
The DA's Phoenix elections posters could cost the party at the polls on 1 November, says News24's assistant editor Pieter du Toit.
Du Toit says the poster controversy could be very damaging to the DA if it doesn't get its messaging back on track in time.
The party has come under fire over election posters erected in Phoenix, Durban which have been described as tone-deaf and race-baiting.
The posters, which were put up on Tuesday, read: “The ANC called you racists. The DA calls you heroes.”
More than 30 black people were killed in Phoenix, a historically Indian community, during racial confrontations sparked by the July unrest.
The DA announced on Thursday that it would be taking down the posters. DA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson says the posters had "inadvertently caused offence".
Du Toit says conservative DA voters may not be out off by the banners, however, but the more liberal voters that looking for a non-racial message could be dissuaded.
Du Toit adds that the DA had already regressed in the 2019 national elections because of "uncertain messaging".
Many voters, I will argue, given the poor election results from 2019, who considered going back to the DA, might be seriously put off by this because it is cheap politicking. It's the lowest common denominator, which is identity politics, playing off one race against another to short-term political advantage but to long-term societal damage, I would think.Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
Judging by anecdotal evidence, which is all we've got to go by, but also evidence on social media and the many analysts who've raised their opinions on this, it will be damaging.Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
It was ill-planned, it was poorly executed, and the whole thing forced the party to go off-message. I think the DA, up until now, has had a very clear, succinct message: "The DA gets things done"... now all anyone is talking about are these posters in Phoenix, what they said, what the subtext was, why the DA pitted one racial group against another, why it resorted to cheap, ethno-nationalist politics.Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane
Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates.Read More
We hope to gain a balance of power in 5 municipalities - Al Jama'ah leader
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Al Jama'ah Party leader Ganief Hendricks about their election manifesto ahead of the 2021 elections.Read More
DA labelled as 'opportunistic' over Phoenix election posters
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Abahlali Basemjondolo spokesperson Thapelo Mohapi about the DA's controversial election posters.Read More
Should political party 'broken' election promises be illegal? Analysts weigh in
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Cathy Powell and Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar about how voters should hold politicians to account.Read More
Cape Coloured Congress: 'Our focus is on the coloured people'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams.Read More
'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary.Read More
ActionSA heads to court after name omitted from IEC ballot papers
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni about plans to take legal action against the IEC.Read More
IFP President Hlabisa says South Africans have been angry for a long time
IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa discusses its 10-point plan focusing on fighting corruption and poor service delivery.Read More
ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana.Read More