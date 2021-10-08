Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'DA's Phoenix poster controversy could put some voters off ahead of elections'

8 October 2021 7:28 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
DA
Race
DA Posters
Phoenix election posters

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24's assistant editor Pieter du Toit about the DA's election poster mess-up.
  • The DA's Phoenix election posters could bite the party at the November polls, says News24's Pieter du Toit
  • Du Toit says some voters may be put off by the DA's move to exploit racial divisions in the area
  • The posters, which were put up on Tuesday, read: “The ANC called you racists. The DA calls you heroes.”
  • The party has removed the posters and the DA's elections campaign manager in KZN has taken the fall
A DA poster in Phoenix. Picture: Supplied.

The DA's Phoenix elections posters could cost the party at the polls on 1 November, says News24's assistant editor Pieter du Toit.

Du Toit says the poster controversy could be very damaging to the DA if it doesn't get its messaging back on track in time.

The party has come under fire over election posters erected in Phoenix, Durban which have been described as tone-deaf and race-baiting.

The posters, which were put up on Tuesday, read: “The ANC called you racists. The DA calls you heroes.”

More than 30 black people were killed in Phoenix, a historically Indian community, during racial confrontations sparked by the July unrest.

The DA announced on Thursday that it would be taking down the posters. DA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson says the posters had "inadvertently caused offence".

Du Toit says conservative DA voters may not be out off by the banners, however, but the more liberal voters that looking for a non-racial message could be dissuaded.

Du Toit adds that the DA had already regressed in the 2019 national elections because of "uncertain messaging".

Many voters, I will argue, given the poor election results from 2019, who considered going back to the DA, might be seriously put off by this because it is cheap politicking. It's the lowest common denominator, which is identity politics, playing off one race against another to short-term political advantage but to long-term societal damage, I would think.

Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

Judging by anecdotal evidence, which is all we've got to go by, but also evidence on social media and the many analysts who've raised their opinions on this, it will be damaging.

Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

It was ill-planned, it was poorly executed, and the whole thing forced the party to go off-message. I think the DA, up until now, has had a very clear, succinct message: "The DA gets things done"... now all anyone is talking about are these posters in Phoenix, what they said, what the subtext was, why the DA pitted one racial group against another, why it resorted to cheap, ethno-nationalist politics.

Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24



