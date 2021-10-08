UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'
- South Africa, Brazil and Mexico have come off the UK red list
- The UK will scrap its stringent travel rules for 47 destinations from Monday, says correspondent John Adderley
- Travellers from these countries will no longer be forced into a 10-day hotel quarantine when arriving in the UK
- The UK govt also plans to recognise SA's digital vaccine certificate
South Africa's tourism sector can breathe a huge sigh of relief after the UK announced that the country and 46 other destinations will be off the red list from Monday 11 October.
The UK government will cut its Covid-19 travel red list from 54 countries to just seven, in what has been described as a "dramatic culling", reports BBC broadcaster John Adderley.
Travellers from countries such as SA, Brazil, Mexico will no longer be required to quarantine in an approved hotel at their cost for 10 full days.
UK Tansport Secretary Grant Shapps says the changes are a big step forward for opening travel.
Huw Merriman, who chairs British Parliament's transport committee, says the move will provide a huge boost for many developing countries that have struggled without UK tourists.
The UK government has also announced that it will recognise the vaccine status of travellers from more countries, including South Africa, as it eases restrictions.
South Africa has launched its digital vaccine certificate on Friday.
JUST IN: The UK has told @healthza that they will accept SA's digital vaccination card (it's being launched this morning) 4 when it gets removed from the UK's red list next Mon. This means fully vaccinated SAs will no longer have to quarantine for 10 days before entering the UK.— Mia Malan (@miamalan) October 8, 2021
I think this is a big sign that the UK is doing pretty well.John Adderley, Senior Broadcast Journalist - BBC
We've had this Covid-19 travel red list. There were 54 countries on it but it's been cut to just 7 - and, yay, South Africa is off the list!John Adderley, Senior Broadcast Journalist - BBC
If you come back to the UK from those countries you're no longer going to have to stay in a hotel at your own cost for 10 full days when you get back to the UK.John Adderley, Senior Broadcast Journalist - BBC
More from World
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.Read More
WHO introduces a life changing malaria vaccine for children at risk
Mandy Wiener speaks to Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodbye Malaria.Read More
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat.Read More
French Catholic Church clergy sexually abused 200 000 children – inquiry
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners
'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.Read More
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'
John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.Read More
Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley.Read More
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage.Read More
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.Read More