UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'





South Africa, Brazil and Mexico have come off the UK red list

The UK will scrap its stringent travel rules for 47 destinations from Monday, says correspondent John Adderley

Travellers from these countries will no longer be forced into a 10-day hotel quarantine when arriving in the UK

The UK govt also plans to recognise SA's digital vaccine certificate

South Africa's tourism sector can breathe a huge sigh of relief after the UK announced that the country and 46 other destinations will be off the red list from Monday 11 October.

The UK government will cut its Covid-19 travel red list from 54 countries to just seven, in what has been described as a "dramatic culling", reports BBC broadcaster John Adderley.

Travellers from countries such as SA, Brazil, Mexico will no longer be required to quarantine in an approved hotel at their cost for 10 full days.

UK Tansport Secretary Grant Shapps says the changes are a big step forward for opening travel.

Huw Merriman, who chairs British Parliament's transport committee, says the move will provide a huge boost for many developing countries that have struggled without UK tourists.

The UK government has also announced that it will recognise the vaccine status of travellers from more countries, including South Africa, as it eases restrictions.

South Africa has launched its digital vaccine certificate on Friday.

JUST IN: The UK has told @healthza that they will accept SA's digital vaccination card (it's being launched this morning) 4 when it gets removed from the UK's red list next Mon. This means fully vaccinated SAs will no longer have to quarantine for 10 days before entering the UK. — Mia Malan (@miamalan) October 8, 2021

I think this is a big sign that the UK is doing pretty well. John Adderley, Senior Broadcast Journalist - BBC

We've had this Covid-19 travel red list. There were 54 countries on it but it's been cut to just 7 - and, yay, South Africa is off the list! John Adderley, Senior Broadcast Journalist - BBC