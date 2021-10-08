Parents urged to look out for signs of mental distress in children





The mental strain on children is worsening during the Covid-19 pandemic

The SA Depression and Anxiety Group has urged parents to be alert for warning signs of mental distress

© anaumenko/123rf.com

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) says parents and caregivers must not underestimate the mental impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their children.

Sadag operations manager Cassey Chambers says the pandemic has exacerbated existing issues such as school stress and problems at home.

Chambers says young children and teens have also been traumatised by the impact of Covid-19 on their families.

"A lot of people are underestimating the impact on our children, and our teenagers and adolescents. We need to be talking more to them about these bigger issues and getting them help", she says.

Chambers urges parents to lo look out for behavioural changes and warning signs that their children aren't coping.

She says younger children may have more meltdowns, become more clingy, or have a change in their eating and sleeping habits.

Teenagers may become more withdrawn, agitated, quicker to anger or cry, and may struggle to cope with schoolwork.

Aside from talking to their children, Chambers says parents should also consult their school teacher and doctor to try and establish ways to support their kids.

Sadag also offers a 24h-hour helpline for services, referrals, and help on 0800 456789.

They have also been exposed to a lot more trauma. Trauma from maybe having Covid-19, seeing people that they loved lost to Covid-19, all of these extra pressures and stresses really do take a toll on our young people. And unfortunately, they don't always have the language... so they start to act or have some behaviours that give off some kind of warning sign that they are not coping. Cassey Chambers, Operations director - Sadag

I think it's important that parents look out for some of those warning signs, we can get them help before it starts to really impact their daily functioning. Cassey Chambers, Operations director - Sadag