Parents urged to look out for signs of mental distress in children
- The mental strain on children is worsening during the Covid-19 pandemic
- The SA Depression and Anxiety Group has urged parents to be alert for warning signs of mental distress
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) says parents and caregivers must not underestimate the mental impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their children.
Sadag operations manager Cassey Chambers says the pandemic has exacerbated existing issues such as school stress and problems at home.
Chambers says young children and teens have also been traumatised by the impact of Covid-19 on their families.
"A lot of people are underestimating the impact on our children, and our teenagers and adolescents. We need to be talking more to them about these bigger issues and getting them help", she says.
Chambers urges parents to lo look out for behavioural changes and warning signs that their children aren't coping.
She says younger children may have more meltdowns, become more clingy, or have a change in their eating and sleeping habits.
Teenagers may become more withdrawn, agitated, quicker to anger or cry, and may struggle to cope with schoolwork.
Aside from talking to their children, Chambers says parents should also consult their school teacher and doctor to try and establish ways to support their kids.
Sadag also offers a 24h-hour helpline for services, referrals, and help on 0800 456789.
They have also been exposed to a lot more trauma. Trauma from maybe having Covid-19, seeing people that they loved lost to Covid-19, all of these extra pressures and stresses really do take a toll on our young people. And unfortunately, they don't always have the language... so they start to act or have some behaviours that give off some kind of warning sign that they are not coping.Cassey Chambers, Operations director - Sadag
I think it's important that parents look out for some of those warning signs, we can get them help before it starts to really impact their daily functioning.Cassey Chambers, Operations director - Sadag
We're getting more calls from children, teenagers especially, saying that they are just not coping, they're feeling stressed, anxious and depressed. We're also getting calls from caregivers saying they've noticed symptoms.Cassey Chambers, Operations director - Sadag
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114105596_depressed-boy-holding-smile-pretending-to-be-fine-face-of-the-depression.html?term=child%2Bdepression&vti=o2zxz9utodx6hebuul-1-9
More from Lifestyle
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves
Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.Read More
'Childhood cancer is easily misdiagnosed. Listen to your child'
Africa Melane interviews Adri Ludick, Programme Development Manager at Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa.Read More
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters'
Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep.Read More
'Do some stoep-sitting.' Why you should retreat to Barrydale, breathe and exhale
Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Kamala Retreat Sanctuary's Terry de Vries.Read More
Sexuality education to expand in the wake of teen pregnancy bombshell
Lester Kiewit interviews Coceka Nogoduka, the Department of Basic Education’s Chief Director of Care and Support.Read More
Happy 90th birthday Arch! Tygerburg hospital hosts extra-special celebration
Africa Melane chats to Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust's Jason Falken about marking Archbishop Emeritus Tutu's birthday.Read More
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town
Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.Read More
Ceres Fruit Juices is migrating from plastic to paper straws on juice boxes
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and guests delve into this issue with Pippa Hudson on ConsumerTalk.Read More