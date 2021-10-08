Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Soga Organic
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Marais - Managing Director at Soga Organic
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Hoodlinkd
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mike McLennan
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Cecelia Ahern - ZOOM INTERVIEW
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cecilia Ahern
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Fertility Show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mandy Rodrigues
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
Life After Rugby for Stefan Terblanche
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan Terblanche
Today at 16:20
John Maytham Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Digital Vibes... To be continued.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
ZOLANI MAHOLA IS “THE ONE WHO SINGS” - NEW SINGLE WAWUNDITHEMBISELE + ALBUM ANNOUNCED
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani The One Who Sings Mahola - Showname: The One Who Sings at Musician
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
I’m asking Sea Point, Central City voters for support - Eben Jansen, Dagga Party Lester Kiewit interviews Eben Jansen, Dagga Party mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 8 October 2021 10:04 AM
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
[PHOTOS] Muizenberg bridge 'Biddy' broke her truck fast and had a munch Earlier this week, the infamous truck-eating bridge in Muizenberg caught another victim. 8 October 2021 4:57 AM
View all Local
Land Party's mayoral candidate Ma Xoli wants to tackle Cape Town housing crisis Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the Land Party's mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Xoliswa Tsholoba, aka Ma Xoli. 8 October 2021 8:32 AM
'DA's Phoenix poster controversy could put some voters off ahead of elections' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24's assistant editor Pieter du Toit about the DA's election poster mess-up. 8 October 2021 7:28 AM
We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed. 7 October 2021 8:11 PM
View all Politics
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley. 7 October 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
Parents urged to look out for signs of mental distress in children Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sadag operations manager Cassey Chambers about the increasing number of children facing men... 8 October 2021 10:25 AM
'Childhood cancer is easily misdiagnosed. Listen to your child' Africa Melane interviews Adri Ludick, Programme Development Manager at Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa. 7 October 2021 3:22 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
View all Sport
It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg’s sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa". 7 October 2021 4:38 PM
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
View all Entertainment
UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UK correspondent John Adderley about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 October 2021 9:12 AM
WHO introduces a life changing malaria vaccine for children at risk Mandy Wiener speaks to Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodbye Malaria. 7 October 2021 2:01 PM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
View all Africa
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town. 6 October 2021 2:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves

8 October 2021 9:53 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Michael Mol
Just the Hits on CapeTalk
#AnHourWith

Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

He's been a regular face on TV shows like Top Billing and Hello Doctor and has become a household name.

He's a medical doctor, an executive television producer, presenter, international speaker, and business consultant.

This coming Sunday Dr Michael Mol is taking over the mic and presenting his playlist of song choices from the 80s and 90s that form part of the fabric of his life and memories.




8 October 2021 9:53 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Michael Mol
Just the Hits on CapeTalk
#AnHourWith

More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

Cape Town singer and actor Tarryn Lamb takes over CapeTalk airwaves

1 October 2021 11:00 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter and actor Tarryn Lamb on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes

17 September 2021 11:19 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk

9 September 2021 5:11 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk

2 September 2021 3:13 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves

27 August 2021 6:16 PM

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng spins her favourite tunes on Capetalk

19 August 2021 1:29 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday

12 August 2021 5:12 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk

5 August 2021 2:29 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks

29 July 2021 6:14 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs

22 July 2021 1:35 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'

World

'DA's Phoenix poster controversy could put some voters off ahead of elections'

Politics

Eskom announces Stage 2 load shedding from 9 pm on Thursday and Friday

Local

EWN Highlights

Numsa saddened by death of member who was on his way to march

8 October 2021 10:30 AM

DA didn't fail Durban community during July riots, govt did - Nqaba Bhanga

8 October 2021 9:32 AM

Mashatile: ANC giving hope for a better tomorrow once we come into power in CT

8 October 2021 9:13 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA