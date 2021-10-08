I’m asking Sea Point, Central City voters for support - Eben Jansen, Dagga Party
-
The Dagga Party aims for a “united voice for the industry” and legislation that would “decriminalise the plant completely”
-
Eben Jansen, its mayoral candidate for Cape Town, is a dagga farmer
-
He is asking people in Sea Point and the Central City to support his campaign
Click here for all our local elections coverage in one place.
The Dagga Party of South Africa was formed by Jeremy Acton, its leader, in 2009.
The party argues that dagga users should have the same rights as people who use tobacco and alcohol.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Eben Jansen, Dagga Party mayoral candidate for Cape Town (scroll up to listen).
I’m qualified to weed out corruption. The Dagga Party is the only party in South Africa not driven by greed… I’m a cannabis farmer… My candidacy is a united voice for the industry… for cannabis criminals, including yourself… We want to have legislation… that decriminalises the plant completely. That’s what we want.Eben Jansen, Dagga Party
Yes, there is still some stigma, but it's changing… The ground is shifting… People see the positive effect cannabis is having in the western world, both economically and socially…Eben Jansen, Dagga Party
We can cut the grass and keeping everything nice… but we can’t save old people from sitting in water in their homes! It’s a crisis Cape Town is facing in its humanity…Eben Jansen, Dagga Party
One of the things we’ll investigate is the effect of dagga on Covid… They never had masks in Sweden, and fewer people died there per capita… It’s a bit of a scam… You can’t deny Covid… my concern is where did it come from? … and why were there never lockdowns in certain countries? …Eben Jansen, Dagga Party
I’m asking the Sea Point and central city voting public to come out and support me… Best run city in the country? Well, that’s not really saying much…Eben Jansen, Dagga Party
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49695665_farmer-growing-hemp-and-checking-plants-growth-agriculture-and-environment-concept.html
More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021
Land Party's mayoral candidate Ma Xoli wants to tackle Cape Town housing crisis
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the Land Party's mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Xoliswa Tsholoba, aka Ma Xoli.Read More
'DA's Phoenix poster controversy could put some voters off ahead of elections'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24's assistant editor Pieter du Toit about the DA's election poster mess-up.Read More
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane
Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates.Read More
We hope to gain a balance of power in 5 municipalities - Al Jama'ah leader
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Al Jama'ah Party leader Ganief Hendricks about their election manifesto ahead of the 2021 elections.Read More
DA labelled as 'opportunistic' over Phoenix election posters
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Abahlali Basemjondolo spokesperson Thapelo Mohapi about the DA's controversial election posters.Read More
Should political party 'broken' election promises be illegal? Analysts weigh in
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Cathy Powell and Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar about how voters should hold politicians to account.Read More
Cape Coloured Congress: 'Our focus is on the coloured people'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams.Read More
'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary.Read More
ActionSA heads to court after name omitted from IEC ballot papers
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni about plans to take legal action against the IEC.Read More