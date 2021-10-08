I’m asking Sea Point, Central City voters for support - Eben Jansen, Dagga Party





The Dagga Party aims for a “united voice for the industry” and legislation that would “decriminalise the plant completely”

Eben Jansen, its mayoral candidate for Cape Town, is a dagga farmer

He is asking people in Sea Point and the Central City to support his campaign

The Dagga Party of South Africa was formed by Jeremy Acton, its leader, in 2009.

The party argues that dagga users should have the same rights as people who use tobacco and alcohol.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Eben Jansen, Dagga Party mayoral candidate for Cape Town (scroll up to listen).

I’m qualified to weed out corruption. The Dagga Party is the only party in South Africa not driven by greed… I’m a cannabis farmer… My candidacy is a united voice for the industry… for cannabis criminals, including yourself… We want to have legislation… that decriminalises the plant completely. That’s what we want. Eben Jansen, Dagga Party

Yes, there is still some stigma, but it's changing… The ground is shifting… People see the positive effect cannabis is having in the western world, both economically and socially… Eben Jansen, Dagga Party

We can cut the grass and keeping everything nice… but we can’t save old people from sitting in water in their homes! It’s a crisis Cape Town is facing in its humanity… Eben Jansen, Dagga Party

One of the things we’ll investigate is the effect of dagga on Covid… They never had masks in Sweden, and fewer people died there per capita… It’s a bit of a scam… You can’t deny Covid… my concern is where did it come from? … and why were there never lockdowns in certain countries? … Eben Jansen, Dagga Party