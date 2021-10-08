Top cop Khehla Sitole may lose his job after inquiry into fitness to hold office





Embattled SAPS National Commissioner General Khehla Sitole is facing suspension from his top job

A board of inquiry has also been set up to probe his alleged misconduct and fitness to hold office

Sitole is accused of failing to assist police watchdog Ipid in some of its investigations

The Institute for Security Studies' Gareth Newham says SA has had eight national police commissioners since 2009, both acting and permanent

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole is fighting for his job with a possible suspension on the cards and an inquiry into his conduct instituted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

General Sitole is waiting on Ramaphosa to announce his decision after the top cop filed papers stating why he should not be placed on suspension.

Ramaphosa has appointed a board of inquiry to look into Sitole's misconduct and fitness to hold office several months after a damning High Court ruling against the police commissioner and his two deputies.

The High Court found that Sitole and his colleagues refused for three years to hand over documents that would assist the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in its investigations into the controversial procurement of a spying device known as a grabber.

Sitol lost his appeal bid at the Supreme Court of Appeal in June.

Gareth Newham, the head of Justice and Violence Prevention at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), says the inquiry into Sitole's fitness could have taken place a lot sooner.

He says the inquiry should begin its work as soon as possible in order to avoid a drawn-out process.

According to Newham, Sitole's possible suspension points to the ongoing leadership crisis within the SA Police Service (SAPS).

Newham states that South Africa has had eight national police commissioners since 2009, four acting and four in permanent roles.

"Half of those terms of office ended in scandal", he tells CapeTalk.

The high court found that both the national commissioner and two of the deputy national commissioners were in dereliction of their legal obligations to cooperate with investigations by Ipid. They have a legal duty to support and assist those investigations, and they did the opposite - they frustrated those investigations. Gareth Newham, Head of Justice & Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies

The board of inquiry will consist of a retired judge and possibly two senior advocates, so they will be independently-minded people whose job is to assess the allegations against the National Police Commissioner, the findings of the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal which upheld the high court finding. Gareth Newham, Head of Justice & Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies

They'll decide whether that warrants serious enough misconduct to have him lose his job. They'll make a recommendation one way or another to the president on that. Gareth Newham, Head of Justice & Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies