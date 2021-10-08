Streaming issues? Report here
Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest?

8 October 2021 12:06 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SOGA Organic frozen juice
Lester Tester
Orange Juice

Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Marais, Managing Director at Soga Organic and tests their wares.
  • This week on Lester Tester SOGA ORGANIC's additive-free certified organic orange juice is on Lester's test table
  • The fruit is squeezed and the juice is then immediately frozen with no other added ingredients, explains MD Paul Marais
  • The juice is frozen as this alleviates any need to add preservatives to the product
  • Lester samples the orange juice in four different styles

Friday is Lester Tester when Lester tries out an innovative product and lets us know what he thinks.

This week it's all about one of our favourite citrus beverages - OJ or orange juice.

And it's SOGA ORGANIC's frozen citrus juices that are on Lester's taste test table this morning.

The products are 100% pure and natural with nothing added - no added sugar, preservatives, additives, water or pesticide residue promises the company.

Lester tries the juice in four different ways.

TEST 1: Plain thawed orange juice

Wow, that is very orangey. This is not like a regular store orange juice, I can taste that natural orange rind taste.

Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk

TEST 2: The Slushy

This is very, very delicious.

Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk

TEST 3 – Hot version:

A frozen lemon juice sachet popped in hot water to start your day in a glass of hot water says Marais.

This reminds me of my late grandmother who every morning had a glass of warm water mixed with lemon juice and she swore by that.

Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk

TEST 4 – MOCKTAIL with Orange Ice Rocket:

This one is just orange juice, a dash of grenadine, add the Orange Ice Rocket (instead of ice) upside down in glass.

I'd love some Vodka with this but I have to work, jokes Lester.

This is very summer. This is good!

Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk

The ice rockets, made of just pure frozen juice, are great for kids.

Why is it in frozen form?

Being in frozen form takes away any need to add preservatives.

Paul Marais, Managing Director - Soga Organic

When it comes to taste in the citrus arena, what is the South African palette preference asks Lester? Is it tart or is it sweet or somewhere in between?

I think we've forgotten what a real orange tastes like because when you buy orange juice there should only be one ingredient in there, and that's the juice from the orange. We squeeze it, we immediately freeze it. There is nothing else in there.

Paul Marais, Managing Director - Soga Organic

As SOGA puts it, it's just 'squeezed and freezed' - and it is the only certified organic citrus juice in South Africa, notes Managing Director Paul Marais.

So just what does organic mean?

Because there's no legislation in South Africa governing organic, anybody could write organic on their produce or product, but you couldn't put 'certified organic' on there unless you were actually certified.

Paul Marais, Managing Director - Soga Organic

Certified organic means the company farms according to very high standards of organic farming according to European Union standards as well as the United States National Organic Programme, elaborates Marais.

It means using no chemicals, fertilisers, and pesticides, and farming as close as possible to nature, and working in harmony with nature.

Paul Marais, Managing Director - Soga Organic

It's tough but it has been an incredible journey these past 18 years and we have loved every minute of it.

Paul Marais, Managing Director - Soga Organic

Marais says it is about 'keeping it real' and it has high nutritional value.

The company produces orange, grapefruit and lemon juice.

SOGA ORGANIC® is a proudly South African company located in the heart of the fertile Sundays River Valley. All fresh fruit is supplied by the four SOGA (Sundays Organic Growers Association) members who all farm in close proximity to the packing & processing facilities.




