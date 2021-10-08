Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest?
- This week on Lester Tester SOGA ORGANIC's additive-free certified organic orange juice is on Lester's test table
- The fruit is squeezed and the juice is then immediately frozen with no other added ingredients, explains MD Paul Marais
- The juice is frozen as this alleviates any need to add preservatives to the product
- Lester samples the orange juice in four different styles
Friday is Lester Tester when Lester tries out an innovative product and lets us know what he thinks.
This week it's all about one of our favourite citrus beverages - OJ or orange juice.
And it's SOGA ORGANIC's frozen citrus juices that are on Lester's taste test table this morning.
The products are 100% pure and natural with nothing added - no added sugar, preservatives, additives, water or pesticide residue promises the company.
Lester tries the juice in four different ways.
TEST 1: Plain thawed orange juice
Wow, that is very orangey. This is not like a regular store orange juice, I can taste that natural orange rind taste.Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk
TEST 2: The Slushy
This is very, very delicious.Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk
TEST 3 – Hot version:
A frozen lemon juice sachet popped in hot water to start your day in a glass of hot water says Marais.
This reminds me of my late grandmother who every morning had a glass of warm water mixed with lemon juice and she swore by that.Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk
TEST 4 – MOCKTAIL with Orange Ice Rocket:
This one is just orange juice, a dash of grenadine, add the Orange Ice Rocket (instead of ice) upside down in glass.
I'd love some Vodka with this but I have to work, jokes Lester.
This is very summer. This is good!Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk
The ice rockets, made of just pure frozen juice, are great for kids.
Why is it in frozen form?
Being in frozen form takes away any need to add preservatives.Paul Marais, Managing Director - Soga Organic
When it comes to taste in the citrus arena, what is the South African palette preference asks Lester? Is it tart or is it sweet or somewhere in between?
I think we've forgotten what a real orange tastes like because when you buy orange juice there should only be one ingredient in there, and that's the juice from the orange. We squeeze it, we immediately freeze it. There is nothing else in there.Paul Marais, Managing Director - Soga Organic
As SOGA puts it, it's just 'squeezed and freezed' - and it is the only certified organic citrus juice in South Africa, notes Managing Director Paul Marais.
So just what does organic mean?
Because there's no legislation in South Africa governing organic, anybody could write organic on their produce or product, but you couldn't put 'certified organic' on there unless you were actually certified.Paul Marais, Managing Director - Soga Organic
Certified organic means the company farms according to very high standards of organic farming according to European Union standards as well as the United States National Organic Programme, elaborates Marais.
It means using no chemicals, fertilisers, and pesticides, and farming as close as possible to nature, and working in harmony with nature.Paul Marais, Managing Director - Soga Organic
It's tough but it has been an incredible journey these past 18 years and we have loved every minute of it.Paul Marais, Managing Director - Soga Organic
Marais says it is about 'keeping it real' and it has high nutritional value.
The company produces orange, grapefruit and lemon juice.
SOGA ORGANIC® is a proudly South African company located in the heart of the fertile Sundays River Valley. All fresh fruit is supplied by the four SOGA (Sundays Organic Growers Association) members who all farm in close proximity to the packing & processing facilities.
More from Local
Eskom formulating load shedding plan for weekend and early next week - spokesman
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha about the load shedding outlook for the weekend.Read More
High traffic volumes as Health Dept launches digital vaccine certificate portal
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about developments from the Health Minister's media briefing.Read More
ANC will stamp out corruption – President Cyril Ramaphosa on campaign trail
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefular.Read More
I’m asking Sea Point, Central City voters for support - Eben Jansen, Dagga Party
Lester Kiewit interviews Eben Jansen, Dagga Party mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves
Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
[PHOTOS] Muizenberg bridge 'Biddy' broke her truck fast and had a munch
Earlier this week, the infamous truck-eating bridge in Muizenberg caught another victim.Read More
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.Read More
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims
Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley.Read More
Eskom announces Stage 2 load shedding from 9 pm on Thursday and Friday
In order to replenish emergency generation reserves Stage 2 load shedding will kick in from 9 pm until 5 am on Friday.Read More
More from Business
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.Read More
Angelo Agrizzi describes Gavin Watson as a master at bribing people
Aubrey Masango speaks to the former Bosasa chief of operations and author of the tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.Read More
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.Read More
We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe
Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed.Read More
Why has the SME sector been supressed?
Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertaintyRead More
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims
Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley.Read More
No clear plan on how Transnet will fix port inefficiencies - SA citrus exporters
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Citrus Grower's Association's acting CEO, Paul Hardman, about Transnet port issues.Read More
Cosatu stayaway: 'They are in high spirits, despite a low turnout'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporters Veronica Mokhoali and Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday
Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.Read More
Parents urged to look out for signs of mental distress in children
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sadag operations manager Cassey Chambers about the increasing number of children facing mental illness.Read More
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves
Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.Read More
'Childhood cancer is easily misdiagnosed. Listen to your child'
Africa Melane interviews Adri Ludick, Programme Development Manager at Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa.Read More
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters'
Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep.Read More
'Do some stoep-sitting.' Why you should retreat to Barrydale, breathe and exhale
Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Kamala Retreat Sanctuary's Terry de Vries.Read More
Sexuality education to expand in the wake of teen pregnancy bombshell
Lester Kiewit interviews Coceka Nogoduka, the Department of Basic Education’s Chief Director of Care and Support.Read More
Happy 90th birthday Arch! Tygerburg hospital hosts extra-special celebration
Africa Melane chats to Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust's Jason Falken about marking Archbishop Emeritus Tutu's birthday.Read More