Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots





Many countries in Europe have launched vaccine booster shot campaigns, despite concerns about vaccine supplies in poor countries

In Germany, the vaccine rollout has come to a near-complete stop

About 70% of the German population has been vaccinated

Europe is racing to avoid a winter wave of Covid-19.

Regulators in Germany are now recommending booster shots for people older than 70 as well as all care home residents and staff.

They are also recommending mRNA boosters for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts (scroll up to listen).

Booster campaigns are happening here in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy… The medical regulator of the EU has approved the BioNTech-Pfizer jab as a booster shot to anyone over 18, a minimum of six months after they’ve had their second jab… Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Pfizer says these contracts to provide boosters will not affect the contracts they have with developing nations… Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle