Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots
-
Many countries in Europe have launched vaccine booster shot campaigns, despite concerns about vaccine supplies in poor countries
-
In Germany, the vaccine rollout has come to a near-complete stop
-
About 70% of the German population has been vaccinated
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
Europe is racing to avoid a winter wave of Covid-19.
Regulators in Germany are now recommending booster shots for people older than 70 as well as all care home residents and staff.
They are also recommending mRNA boosters for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The vaccine rollout in Germany has come to a near halt, with almost a third of the population yet to be vaccinated.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts (scroll up to listen).
Booster campaigns are happening here in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy… The medical regulator of the EU has approved the BioNTech-Pfizer jab as a booster shot to anyone over 18, a minimum of six months after they’ve had their second jab…Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Pfizer says these contracts to provide boosters will not affect the contracts they have with developing nations…Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Around 70% of Germans have now been vaccinated… the vaccinations rate has slowed to a near stop… They [government] are encouraging businesses to only allow people who’ve either been vaccinated or recovered from Covid to be allowed into, for example, restaurants or cinemas…Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171505453_symbol-for-a-3rd-booster-vaccination-against-the-corona-virus-.html?vti=mozb7o402smvuoear5-1-4
More from World
UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UK correspondent John Adderley about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.Read More
WHO introduces a life changing malaria vaccine for children at risk
Mandy Wiener speaks to Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodbye Malaria.Read More
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat.Read More
French Catholic Church clergy sexually abused 200 000 children – inquiry
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners
'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.Read More
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'
John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.Read More
Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley.Read More
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage.Read More