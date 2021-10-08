Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Eskom formulating load shedding plan for weekend and early next week - spokesman Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha about the load shedding outlook for the weekend... 8 October 2021 1:32 PM
High traffic volumes as Health Dept launches digital vaccine certificate portal Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about developments from the Health Minister's media... 8 October 2021 12:58 PM
ANC will stamp out corruption – President Cyril Ramaphosa on campaign trail Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefular. 8 October 2021 12:44 PM
View all Local
Angelo Agrizzi describes Gavin Watson as a master at bribing people Aubrey Masango speaks to the former Bosasa chief of operations and author of the tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'. 8 October 2021 1:11 PM
Top cop Khehla Sitole may lose his job after inquiry into fitness to hold office Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Gareth Newham from the Institute for Security Studies about Khehla Sitole's suspension... 8 October 2021 12:15 PM
I’m asking Sea Point, Central City voters for support - Eben Jansen, Dagga Party Lester Kiewit interviews Eben Jansen, Dagga Party mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 8 October 2021 10:04 AM
View all Politics
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest? Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Marais, Managing Director at Soga Organic and tests their wares. 8 October 2021 12:06 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all Business
Parents urged to look out for signs of mental distress in children Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sadag operations manager Cassey Chambers about the increasing number of children facing men... 8 October 2021 10:25 AM
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
'Childhood cancer is easily misdiagnosed. Listen to your child' Africa Melane interviews Adri Ludick, Programme Development Manager at Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa. 7 October 2021 3:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
View all Sport
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg’s sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa". 7 October 2021 4:38 PM
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts. 8 October 2021 11:24 AM
UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UK correspondent John Adderley about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 October 2021 9:12 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Africa
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all Opinion
High traffic volumes as Health Dept launches digital vaccine certificate portal

8 October 2021 12:58 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
vaccine certificate
digital vaccine certificate

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about developments from the Health Minister's media briefing.
  • The first version of SA's digital Covid-19 vaccine certificate has been launched
  • Health Department officials say the design of the certificate will be improved in the future
  • Government will resend confirmation codes via SMS for vaccinated people over the next four days
The COVID-19 vaccine certificate portal. Picture: @HealthZA/Twitter

The Health Department has officially launched the electronic portal for South Africans to access their vaccine certificates.

The department says that a high volume of users may cause the website to time out, reports Eyewitness News journalist Kevin Brandt.

Officials say over 300,000 certificates were downloaded in the space of an hour after the system went live earlier today.

During a media briefing on Friday morning, National Health Department officials gave a live demonstration of how the system works.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the design of the certificate will be enhanced over time to meet local and international standards.

The department's EVDS project manager, Milani Wolmarans, says government will advise people when newer versions of the vaccine certificate became available.

"You will have to download another certificate as it gets enhanced over time, as the National Department of Health we will continuously communicate", Wolmarans told reporters.

The department says it will resend confirmation codes via SMS to people who have been vaccinated over the next four days.

The department and the minister also indicated that the platform is experiencing high traffic volumes...

Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The officials said that a lot of people might not have received a confirmation SMS post-vaccination, saying that government will over the course of the next 4 days resend these messages to people who have not received them.

Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The minister highlighted the importance of Covid-19 vaccination once again talking about its efficacy and also saying that more than 18.7 million doses have so far been administered in the country.

Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News



More from Local

Eskom formulating load shedding plan for weekend and early next week - spokesman

8 October 2021 1:32 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha about the load shedding outlook for the weekend.

ANC will stamp out corruption – President Cyril Ramaphosa on campaign trail

8 October 2021 12:44 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefular.

Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest?

8 October 2021 12:06 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Marais, Managing Director at Soga Organic and tests their wares.

I’m asking Sea Point, Central City voters for support - Eben Jansen, Dagga Party

8 October 2021 10:04 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Eben Jansen, Dagga Party mayoral candidate for Cape Town.

Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves

8 October 2021 9:53 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

[PHOTOS] Muizenberg bridge 'Biddy' broke her truck fast and had a munch

8 October 2021 4:57 AM

Earlier this week, the infamous truck-eating bridge in Muizenberg caught another victim.

South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'

7 October 2021 9:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.

Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims

7 October 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley.

Eskom announces Stage 2 load shedding from 9 pm on Thursday and Friday

7 October 2021 6:21 PM

In order to replenish emergency generation reserves Stage 2 load shedding will kick in from 9 pm until 5 am on Friday.

No clear plan on how Transnet will fix port inefficiencies - SA citrus exporters

7 October 2021 5:56 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Citrus Grower's Association's acting CEO, Paul Hardman, about Transnet port issues.

Trending

Eskom formulating load shedding plan for weekend and early next week - spokesman

Local

UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'

World

ANC will stamp out corruption – President Cyril Ramaphosa on campaign trail

Local Politics Elections

EWN Highlights

Consumers urged to return recalled LiquiFruit products for full refund

8 October 2021 12:54 PM

The 'Rise' of Siya Kolisi, the man who fought for everything

8 October 2021 12:41 PM

Hawks give details of car chase and shootout in Kelvin

8 October 2021 12:32 PM

