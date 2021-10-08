High traffic volumes as Health Dept launches digital vaccine certificate portal





The first version of SA's digital Covid-19 vaccine certificate has been launched

Health Department officials say the design of the certificate will be improved in the future

Government will resend confirmation codes via SMS for vaccinated people over the next four days

The COVID-19 vaccine certificate portal. Picture: @HealthZA/Twitter

The Health Department has officially launched the electronic portal for South Africans to access their vaccine certificates.

The department says that a high volume of users may cause the website to time out, reports Eyewitness News journalist Kevin Brandt.

Officials say over 300,000 certificates were downloaded in the space of an hour after the system went live earlier today.

During a media briefing on Friday morning, National Health Department officials gave a live demonstration of how the system works.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the design of the certificate will be enhanced over time to meet local and international standards.

The department's EVDS project manager, Milani Wolmarans, says government will advise people when newer versions of the vaccine certificate became available.

"You will have to download another certificate as it gets enhanced over time, as the National Department of Health we will continuously communicate", Wolmarans told reporters.

The department says it will resend confirmation codes via SMS to people who have been vaccinated over the next four days.

The department and the minister also indicated that the platform is experiencing high traffic volumes... Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The officials said that a lot of people might not have received a confirmation SMS post-vaccination, saying that government will over the course of the next 4 days resend these messages to people who have not received them. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News