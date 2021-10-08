Eskom formulating load shedding plan for weekend and early next week - spokesman





Eskom says it will provide an update on its load shedding plan later this afternoon

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at 9pm on Friday night until 5am on Saturday morning

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the power utility is putting together a plan for the rest of the weekend and the early part of next week

Eskom officials will possibly extend load shedding throughout the weekend and into the early part of the coming week.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the power utility will release a statement in this regard on Friday afternoon.

Mantshantsha confirmed that Eskom officials are still "formulating a plan" on how power cuts will be implemented after tonight.

He says the power system has not recovered enough to suspend load shedding completely.

Yesterday, Eskom announced that Stage 2 load shedding would be in place on Thursday from 9pm until 5am on Friday morning, and again from 9pm on Friday night until 5am on Saturday.

#POWERALERT2



In order to replenish emergency generation reserves, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented starting tonight from 21:00 to 05:00 in the morning, and will again resume on Friday night at 21:00 to 05:00 on Saturday morning@News24 @Newzroom405 @SABCNews @eNCA pic.twitter.com/6oRGM6PuMU — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 7, 2021

We will be load shedding at Stage 2 tonight... but we will this afternoon make an announcement with regards to the rest of the weekend. At this point, we are still formulating a plan and we will be able to tell you about the early part of the coming week as well. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

We do request that people continue to use electricity sparingly. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom