Angelo Agrizzi describes Gavin Watson as a master at bribing people





On Aubrey Masango's Crime Time slot on Thursday night, he speaks to whistle-blower, former Bosasa chief operations officer himself, Angelo Agrizzi, on his latest multi-billion rand corruption tell all book, 'Surviving the Beast - The ugly truths about state capture and why they tried to kill me'.

Surviving The Beast is a memoir that rips open a can of worms, exposing two decades of untold greed, politicking, corruption, bribery, and deep state capture - a detailed confession, exposing the intimate fraudulent workings of a company, under the cult-like leadership of Gavin Watson.

Agrizzi is one of few people with a first-hand account of what really happened behind the closed doors of Bosasa.

How did Bosasa become such a money-spinner, asks Aubrey?

You see what happened was there was obviously converted effort from Gavin Watson to grow the business. It was a hungry business. It used a lot of cash. Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa chief of operations

That is where the initial growth of the business kicked in, he says.

For instance, at Acsa, the Airports Compay of South Africa, the security there was through friends - and let's call it what it is it was through bribery and corruption. He knew people he could brine and corrupt and so it grew. Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa chief of operations

The correctional services contracts were another major stepping stone for the company he adds.

How does a conversation about bribery start and is it not awkward asks Aubrey?

I don't think it is that awkward. He was a past master at doing it. Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa chief of operations

Agrizzi says he cannot use real examples as the case is sub judice and uses the example of 'Mr X'.

Mr X would have a meeting, and at the meeting, he would get a free lunch, a nice lunch, and maybe he would get a takeaway to take home for the wife as well, even a nice dessert. Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa chief of operations

At the following meeting, what would happen is, well let me buy you a nice book at a bookstore, and the following meeting, oh let me pay your parking for you, and oh, by the way, it's your wife's birthday next week, can't we just pop into a little jewelry store and buy her something, let me spoil you, you're becoming more of a friend. Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa chief of operations

And R10,000 becomes R20,000 and then becomes R100,000 - and before you know it it's a R100,000 a month and then it is a car, and after the car a house, and after the house, it is a holiday overseas. Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa chief of operations

FILE: Angelo Agrizzi appears in the Randburg Magistrate Court on 27 June 2019. Picture: EWN