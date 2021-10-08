Angelo Agrizzi describes Gavin Watson as a master at bribing people
On Aubrey Masango's Crime Time slot on Thursday night, he speaks to whistle-blower, former Bosasa chief operations officer himself, Angelo Agrizzi, on his latest multi-billion rand corruption tell all book, 'Surviving the Beast - The ugly truths about state capture and why they tried to kill me'.
Surviving The Beast is a memoir that rips open a can of worms, exposing two decades of untold greed, politicking, corruption, bribery, and deep state capture - a detailed confession, exposing the intimate fraudulent workings of a company, under the cult-like leadership of Gavin Watson.
Agrizzi is one of few people with a first-hand account of what really happened behind the closed doors of Bosasa.
How did Bosasa become such a money-spinner, asks Aubrey?
You see what happened was there was obviously converted effort from Gavin Watson to grow the business. It was a hungry business. It used a lot of cash.Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa chief of operations
That is where the initial growth of the business kicked in, he says.
For instance, at Acsa, the Airports Compay of South Africa, the security there was through friends - and let's call it what it is it was through bribery and corruption. He knew people he could brine and corrupt and so it grew.Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa chief of operations
The correctional services contracts were another major stepping stone for the company he adds.
How does a conversation about bribery start and is it not awkward asks Aubrey?
I don't think it is that awkward. He was a past master at doing it.Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa chief of operations
Agrizzi says he cannot use real examples as the case is sub judice and uses the example of 'Mr X'.
Mr X would have a meeting, and at the meeting, he would get a free lunch, a nice lunch, and maybe he would get a takeaway to take home for the wife as well, even a nice dessert.Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa chief of operations
At the following meeting, what would happen is, well let me buy you a nice book at a bookstore, and the following meeting, oh let me pay your parking for you, and oh, by the way, it's your wife's birthday next week, can't we just pop into a little jewelry store and buy her something, let me spoil you, you're becoming more of a friend.Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa chief of operations
And R10,000 becomes R20,000 and then becomes R100,000 - and before you know it it's a R100,000 a month and then it is a car, and after the car a house, and after the house, it is a holiday overseas.Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa chief of operations
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Business
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.Read More
Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Marais, Managing Director at Soga Organic and tests their wares.Read More
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.Read More
We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe
Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed.Read More
Why has the SME sector been supressed?
Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertaintyRead More
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims
Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley.Read More
No clear plan on how Transnet will fix port inefficiencies - SA citrus exporters
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Citrus Grower's Association's acting CEO, Paul Hardman, about Transnet port issues.Read More
Cosatu stayaway: 'They are in high spirits, despite a low turnout'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporters Veronica Mokhoali and Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday
Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.Read More
More from Politics
ANC will stamp out corruption – President Cyril Ramaphosa on campaign trail
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefular.Read More
Top cop Khehla Sitole may lose his job after inquiry into fitness to hold office
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Gareth Newham from the Institute for Security Studies about Khehla Sitole's suspension notice.Read More
I’m asking Sea Point, Central City voters for support - Eben Jansen, Dagga Party
Lester Kiewit interviews Eben Jansen, Dagga Party mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
Land Party's mayoral candidate Ma Xoli wants to tackle Cape Town housing crisis
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the Land Party's mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Xoliswa Tsholoba, aka Ma Xoli.Read More
'DA's Phoenix poster controversy could put some voters off ahead of elections'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24's assistant editor Pieter du Toit about the DA's election poster mess-up.Read More
We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe
Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed.Read More
David Mabuza 'fit and energised' on ANC campaign trail since return from Russia
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia about David Mabuza on the ANC campaign trail.Read More
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane
Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates.Read More
Presidency confirms Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole handed suspension notice
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque about the suspension of national top cop Khehla Sitole.Read More