ANC will stamp out corruption – President Cyril Ramaphosa on campaign trail





ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigned in Potchefstroom on Friday

The ANC knows corruption is at the heart of most problems experienced by North West municipalities, said Ramaphosa

The ANC, he said, will do all they can to address North West communities' problems

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa outside Luthuli House on 12 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.

President Cyril Ramaphosa lobbied the community of Tlokwe in the North West for their votes on Friday.

He met with community leaders, some draped in ANC colours, at the Methodist Church in Promosa.

"I would like to ask him about unemployment and the power supply,” said one resident.

Another man said that he wanted Ramaphosa’s government to help him get the title deed for his home.

Presidents Ramaphosa engages with community members of Promosa 🎥 @ThatDudeBeeKay pic.twitter.com/kx2AfDRwax — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2021

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefular (scroll up to listen).

… He said the ANC is aware that most of the problems experienced by municipalities in the North West are because of corruption. He is saying they will stamp out corruption… Masechaba Sefular, reporter - Eyewitness News

He said he’s heard their complaints about unemployment in the community… Masechaba Sefular, reporter - Eyewitness News

He said to them that they will do all they can as the ANC to address their problems… Masechaba Sefular, reporter - Eyewitness News