John Maytham Book Review
#An hour with Michael Mole
The Digital Vibes saga... To be continued.
A 15 million rand stadium; a misappropriation landmark.
New Single by Zolani Mahola 'The One Who Sings'
Latest Local
Eskom formulating load shedding plan for weekend and early next week - spokesman Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha about the load shedding outlook for the weekend... 8 October 2021 1:32 PM
High traffic volumes as Health Dept launches digital vaccine certificate portal Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about developments from the Health Minister's media... 8 October 2021 12:58 PM
ANC will stamp out corruption – President Cyril Ramaphosa on campaign trail Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefular. 8 October 2021 12:44 PM
View all Local
Angelo Agrizzi describes Gavin Watson as a master at bribing people Aubrey Masango speaks to the former Bosasa chief of operations and author of the tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'. 8 October 2021 1:11 PM
Top cop Khehla Sitole may lose his job after inquiry into fitness to hold office Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Gareth Newham from the Institute for Security Studies about Khehla Sitole's suspension... 8 October 2021 12:15 PM
I'm asking Sea Point, Central City voters for support - Eben Jansen, Dagga Party Lester Kiewit interviews Eben Jansen, Dagga Party mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 8 October 2021 10:04 AM
View all Politics
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest? Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Marais, Managing Director at Soga Organic and tests their wares. 8 October 2021 12:06 PM
View all Business
Rainy weather on Saturday – brilliant sunshine, warm weather on Sunday Here's what to expect weatherwise in and around Cape Town this weekend. 8 October 2021 3:09 PM
Parents urged to look out for signs of mental distress in children Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sadag operations manager Cassey Chambers about the increasing number of children facing men... 8 October 2021 10:25 AM
'Childhood cancer is easily misdiagnosed. Listen to your child' Africa Melane interviews Adri Ludick, Programme Development Manager at Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa. 7 October 2021 3:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers' new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
View all Sport
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg's sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa". 7 October 2021 4:38 PM
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts. 8 October 2021 11:24 AM
UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UK correspondent John Adderley about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 October 2021 9:12 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe's richest men The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Africa
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Business

Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying'

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share.

Shareholder activist group Just Share is putting pressure on Sasol to come clean about climate lobbying.

“You can expect pressure to build on big polluters in the year ahead, especially those connected to coal,” said The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.

“Sasol is also going to come under the microscope.”

Whitfield interviewed Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share (scroll up to listen).

Sasol headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg. © Vanessa Bentley/123rf

RELATED: The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs

We’ve been engaging with Sasol for many years… This is the fifth year that Sasol has refused to table a shareholders’ resolution. This year they refused to table the first climate lobbying resolution…

Tracey Davies, Director - Just Share

Climate lobbying is one of the most influential reasons why the world has failed to take significant action on climate change… We all know this lobbying takes place. It’s an open secret… Corporate lobbying has huge implications for government policy…

Tracey Davies, Director - Just Share



More from Business

Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates

8 October 2021 1:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.

Read More

Angelo Agrizzi describes Gavin Watson as a master at bribing people

8 October 2021 1:11 PM

Aubrey Masango speaks to the former Bosasa chief of operations and author of the tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.

Read More

Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest?

8 October 2021 12:06 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Marais, Managing Director at Soga Organic and tests their wares.

Read More

South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'

7 October 2021 9:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.

Read More

We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe

7 October 2021 8:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed.

Read More

Why has the SME sector been supressed?

7 October 2021 7:34 PM

Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty

Read More

Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims

7 October 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley.

Read More

No clear plan on how Transnet will fix port inefficiencies - SA citrus exporters

7 October 2021 5:56 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Citrus Grower's Association's acting CEO, Paul Hardman, about Transnet port issues.

Read More

Cosatu stayaway: 'They are in high spirits, despite a low turnout'

7 October 2021 1:06 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporters Veronica Mokhoali and Kaylynn Palm.

Read More

Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday

6 October 2021 9:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

Read More

