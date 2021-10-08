Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying'





Shareholder activist group Just Share is putting pressure on Sasol to come clean about climate lobbying.

“You can expect pressure to build on big polluters in the year ahead, especially those connected to coal,” said The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.

“Sasol is also going to come under the microscope.”

Whitfield interviewed Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share (scroll up to listen).

Sasol headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg. © Vanessa Bentley/123rf

We’ve been engaging with Sasol for many years… This is the fifth year that Sasol has refused to table a shareholders’ resolution. This year they refused to table the first climate lobbying resolution… Tracey Davies, Director - Just Share