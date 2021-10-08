Rainy weather on Saturday – brilliant sunshine, warm weather on Sunday
We can expect cloudy weather and a tiny bit of rain on Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service.
The maximum expected temperature is 22 degrees Celsius.
On Sunday, expect windless sunny weather and a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.
