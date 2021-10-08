John Maytham's Book Reviews: 8 October 2021





1. Thriller: Tall Bones by Anna Bailey - a haunting debut crime novel. 'A very moving book,' says John with beautifully drawn characters.

2. Apples Never Fall by Leanne Moriarty - a story about a family which is a fixture in the Australian tennis world, the Delaneys. They are a volcanic family who then has to deal with a disappearance.

3. Walking WIth Ghosts by Gabriel Byrne - a memoir he writes about his life leading up to becoming an actor.