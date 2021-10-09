Streaming issues? Report here
At a loose end? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top 3 things to do in CPT this w/end

9 October 2021 9:55 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Loadshedding
Cape Town
Canal Walk
Mr Gay World
Spier Wine Estate
What's On

Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape every Saturday on Weekend Breakfast

  • Every Saturday, Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top 3 picks of things to do in Cape Town

  • This weekend's selection includes family-friendly variety show at Canal Walk and a food garden tour at Spier Wine Estate to celebrate Garden Week

1. 21st birthday celebrations at Canal Walk

Canal Walk Shopping Centre is celebrating its 21st birthday and is providing a free variety show that will take place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this month.

The fun show features music and storytelling, magicians, clowns, tumblers, and street dancers.

Performances will take place from 18h00 – 19h30 on Friday evenings and 10H00 – 18H00 on Saturdays and Sundays in the centre court.

All COVID-19 protection protocols will be observed with the appropriate restrictions in place.

www.canalwalk.co.za

2. Mr Gay World™ 2020 & 2021

After a two year hiatus, the virtual stage is now set for delegates from across the globe to represent their countries at the 2020 and 2021 Mr Gay World™ events.

The event moved online due to covid and the competitions will be now streamed via the Mr Gay World™ Youtube channel.

Mr Gay World™ 2020 will be shown tonight and next week.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/mgworgofficial

3.Spier Food Garden Tour at Spier Wine Estate

As Garden Week comes to a close, Spier's head gardener and resident food grower, Megan McCarthy will

be hosting an event called Spier Food Garden Tour.

Visitors will learn about the diverse variety of organically grown crops and the new orchard at Spier.

You can even fill your basket with fresh, self-harvested veggies to take home.

Self-harvesting happens every Saturday morning 9am-11am and costs R175 pp.

<span lang="EN-ZA" style="font-size: 12.0pt;line-height:150%;color:black;mso-themecolor:text1">https://www.spier.co.za/blog/spier-celebrates-stellenboschs-first-garden-week<span lang="EN-ZA" style="font-size:12.0pt;line-height:150%;color:black;mso-themecolor: text1">




