At a loose end? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top 3 things to do in CPT this w/end
-
Every Saturday, Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top 3 picks of things to do in Cape Town
-
This weekend's selection includes family-friendly variety show at Canal Walk and a food garden tour at Spier Wine Estate to celebrate Garden Week
1. 21st birthday celebrations at Canal Walk
Canal Walk Shopping Centre is celebrating its 21st birthday and is providing a free variety show that will take place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this month.
The fun show features music and storytelling, magicians, clowns, tumblers, and street dancers.
Performances will take place from 18h00 – 19h30 on Friday evenings and 10H00 – 18H00 on Saturdays and Sundays in the centre court.
All COVID-19 protection protocols will be observed with the appropriate restrictions in place.
www.canalwalk.co.za
2. Mr Gay World™ 2020 & 2021
After a two year hiatus, the virtual stage is now set for delegates from across the globe to represent their countries at the 2020 and 2021 Mr Gay World™ events.
The event moved online due to covid and the competitions will be now streamed via the Mr Gay World™ Youtube channel.
Mr Gay World™ 2020 will be shown tonight and next week.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/mgworgofficial
3.Spier Food Garden Tour at Spier Wine Estate
As Garden Week comes to a close, Spier's head gardener and resident food grower, Megan McCarthy will
be hosting an event called Spier Food Garden Tour.
Visitors will learn about the diverse variety of organically grown crops and the new orchard at Spier.
You can even fill your basket with fresh, self-harvested veggies to take home.
Self-harvesting happens every Saturday morning 9am-11am and costs R175 pp.
<span lang="EN-ZA" style="font-size: 12.0pt;line-height:150%;color:black;mso-themecolor:text1">https://www.spier.co.za/blog/spier-celebrates-stellenboschs-first-garden-week<span lang="EN-ZA" style="font-size:12.0pt;line-height:150%;color:black;mso-themecolor: text1">
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jaysi/jaysi1308/jaysi130800015/21637586-beautiful-view-of-cape-town-and-table-mountain-south-africa.jpg
More from Local
Is there still time to save for the festive season? Yes, says financial expert
Sara-Jayne King speaks to certified financial planner Kirsty Scully about the best way to budget for the festive season.Read More
Eskom formulating load shedding plan for weekend and early next week - spokesman
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha about the load shedding outlook for the weekend.Read More
High traffic volumes as Health Dept launches digital vaccine certificate portal
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about developments from the Health Minister's media briefing.Read More
ANC will stamp out corruption – President Cyril Ramaphosa on campaign trail
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefular.Read More
Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Marais, Managing Director at Soga Organic and tests their wares.Read More
I’m asking Sea Point, Central City voters for support - Eben Jansen, Dagga Party
Lester Kiewit interviews Eben Jansen, Dagga Party mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves
Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
[PHOTOS] Muizenberg bridge 'Biddy' broke her truck fast and had a munch
Earlier this week, the infamous truck-eating bridge in Muizenberg caught another victim.Read More
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.Read More