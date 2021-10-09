A 'last hurrah' for the popular Kia Sportage, limited edition hits the road

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"You need to have an end point" - advice for couples struggling with infertility Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Mandy Rodrigues about the psychological impact of infertility on women and men. 9 October 2021 11:14 AM
Is there still time to save for the festive season? Yes, says financial expert Sara-Jayne King speaks to certified financial planner Kirsty Scully about the best way to budget for the festive season. 9 October 2021 10:34 AM
At a loose end? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top 3 things to do in CPT this w/end Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape every Saturday on Weekend Breakfast 9 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Local
Angelo Agrizzi describes Gavin Watson as a master at bribing people Aubrey Masango speaks to the former Bosasa chief of operations and author of the tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'. 8 October 2021 1:11 PM
ANC will stamp out corruption – President Cyril Ramaphosa on campaign trail Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefular. 8 October 2021 12:44 PM
Top cop Khehla Sitole may lose his job after inquiry into fitness to hold office Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Gareth Newham from the Institute for Security Studies about Khehla Sitole's suspension... 8 October 2021 12:15 PM
View all Politics
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest? Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Marais, Managing Director at Soga Organic and tests their wares. 8 October 2021 12:06 PM
View all Business
A 'last hurrah' for the popular Kia Sportage, limited edition hits the road Sara-Jayne King is joined by Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson who reviews the Kia Sportage GT Line 9 October 2021 11:46 AM
Rainy weather on Saturday – brilliant sunshine, warm weather on Sunday Here’s what to expect weatherwise in and around Cape Town this weekend. 8 October 2021 3:09 PM
Parents urged to look out for signs of mental distress in children Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sadag operations manager Cassey Chambers about the increasing number of children facing men... 8 October 2021 10:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
View all Sport
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg’s sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa". 7 October 2021 4:38 PM
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts. 8 October 2021 11:24 AM
UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UK correspondent John Adderley about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 October 2021 9:12 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Africa
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

A 'last hurrah' for the popular Kia Sportage, limited edition hits the road

9 October 2021 11:46 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Cars
Melinda Fergsuon
KIA SPORTAGE GT LINE

Sara-Jayne King is joined by Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson who reviews the Kia Sportage GT Line

- Kia reintroduces a firm favorite to the local market calling it a 'last hurrah for their best-selling SUV

- The limited-edition Kia Sportage GT Line is priced at R649 995

Every Saturday morning Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to give the lowdown the latest cars on the road and motor industry news.

<span lang="EN-ZA" style="font-size: 12.0pt;line-height:150%;color:black;mso-themecolor:text1">This week Ferguson has been cruising in the Kia Sportage GT Line, a limited-edition, sport version of the South Korean carmakers best-seller.

After getting behind the wheel on the roads around Robertson, Ferguson gave it a not unimpressive 8.5 out of 10.

Nothing cheap about anything inside. Two-tone leather, Apple CarPlay, you can wirelessly charge your phone.

Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist - Daily Maverick

It's a tailor-made family car, it's in that affordable price range.

Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist - Daily Maverick

I was a bit disappointed with the graphics on the infotainment system, they were a bit basic.

Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist - Daily Maverick

RELATED:[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Land Cruiser 300 - 'The epitome of adventure & reliability'




9 October 2021 11:46 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Cars
Melinda Fergsuon
KIA SPORTAGE GT LINE

More from Lifestyle

"You need to have an end point" - advice for couples struggling with infertility

9 October 2021 11:14 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Mandy Rodrigues about the psychological impact of infertility on women and men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is there still time to save for the festive season? Yes, says financial expert

9 October 2021 10:34 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to certified financial planner Kirsty Scully about the best way to budget for the festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rainy weather on Saturday – brilliant sunshine, warm weather on Sunday

8 October 2021 3:09 PM

Here’s what to expect weatherwise in and around Cape Town this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates

8 October 2021 1:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest?

8 October 2021 12:06 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Marais, Managing Director at Soga Organic and tests their wares.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parents urged to look out for signs of mental distress in children

8 October 2021 10:25 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sadag operations manager Cassey Chambers about the increasing number of children facing mental illness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves

8 October 2021 9:53 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'

7 October 2021 9:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Childhood cancer is easily misdiagnosed. Listen to your child'

7 October 2021 3:22 PM

Africa Melane interviews Adri Ludick, Programme Development Manager at Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters'

7 October 2021 11:34 AM

Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom formulating load shedding plan for weekend and early next week - spokesman

Local

UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'

World

[PHOTOS] Muizenberg bridge 'Biddy' broke her truck fast and had a munch

Local

EWN Highlights

Folweni Ward 95 residents reject councillor candidate: ‘We’re tired of him’

9 October 2021 4:45 PM

Over 100 dead or missing after vessels capsize in DRC

9 October 2021 3:44 PM

CATA left reeling following death of chairperson, president Bongani Raneki

9 October 2021 3:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA