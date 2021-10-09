A 'last hurrah' for the popular Kia Sportage, limited edition hits the road
- Kia reintroduces a firm favorite to the local market calling it a 'last hurrah for their best-selling SUV
- The limited-edition Kia Sportage GT Line is priced at R649 995
Every Saturday morning Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to give the lowdown the latest cars on the road and motor industry news.
<span lang="EN-ZA" style="font-size: 12.0pt;line-height:150%;color:black;mso-themecolor:text1">This week Ferguson has been cruising in the Kia Sportage GT Line, a limited-edition, sport version of the South Korean carmakers best-seller.
After getting behind the wheel on the roads around Robertson, Ferguson gave it a not unimpressive 8.5 out of 10.
Nothing cheap about anything inside. Two-tone leather, Apple CarPlay, you can wirelessly charge your phone.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist - Daily Maverick
It's a tailor-made family car, it's in that affordable price range.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist - Daily Maverick
I was a bit disappointed with the graphics on the infotainment system, they were a bit basic.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist - Daily Maverick
