'Stereotyping a community fans racial tensions more than a poster' - Steenhuisen





- The backlash continues over election posters the DA put up in Phoenix, Durban and then decided to remove

- DA leader John Steenhuisen insists it is the ANC who fanned racial tensions in the area and not his party

- Ismail Lagardien unpacks this week's top stories for Weekend Breakfast's Sunday Paper Review

A DA poster in Phoenix. Picture: Supplied.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has appeared to defend the contentious election posters erected in Phoenix which the party later decided to remove.

The DA had said that the posters were aimed at honouring residents who defended the community during the July riots.

However, the posters have been largely criticised for fanning racial tensions.

"The DA has tied itself into knots with these posters in KwaZulu-Natal" comments veteran journalist and columnist Ismail Lagardien on Weekend Breakfast.

This was worse than a faux pas.. Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist

Questioned by reporters, Steenhuisen maintained it was in fact parties like the ANC and the DA that were responsible for racially stereotyping the Phoenix community.

The people who are heroes in this are the South Africans who, when the government and the SAPS retreated, stood up and defended the rule of law... I will continue to call them heroes because they didn't retreat in the face of danger... The president himself called them heroes in his own newsletter and I concurred fully with that... John Steenhuisen, DA leader

Steenhuisen refuted the accusation that he was being disingenuous and that according to the DA the "heroes" were in fact Indian?

That is not true!... There were over 300 deaths across KwaZulu-Natal... Who stereotyped that community in Phoenix? It was Beki Cele, it was Sandile Gumede... It was everyone in the ANC who painted that community with the same brush... John Steenhuisen, DA leader

The only ones who were calling people racist were the ANC and the EFF in that instance. We're saying you don't paint an entire community with the same brush. John Steenhuisen, DA leader

Where does the buck stop? As it turns out Steenhuisen is quite tough... or seems to be a very authoritarian and populist type of politician... Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist

