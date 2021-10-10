Streaming issues? Report here
Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour

10 October 2021 12:00 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors.

- UK sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter won the Internet during lockdown with his mock sports commentary about his two dogs

- Olive and Mabel are now the subject of a recently released second book

- The two labradors also star in what's become a sell-out theatre tour in the UK

Image: screengrab from video of Olive and Mabel posted on YouTube by sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter

Andrew Cotter's two labradors Olive and Mabel came to the world's rescue in 2020, providing light relief as lockdown hit.

The BBC sports broadcaster has just released his second book starring the two famous canines, while touring the UK with a theatre show starring his beloved doggos.

Cotter's mock sport commentary videos of his two labs antics have racked up more than 40 million views.

RELATED: WATCH: The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary... during lockdown

His second book _Dog Days - A Year with Olive & Mabel _has just been released.

Cotter tells Sara-Jayne King it seems like a long, long time ago that he released the first Olive and Mabel video.

The second one that had them wrestling over a bone was even bigger... Later putting them in a Zoom meeting was well received as well... I ended up playing poker with them... doing all the things through lockdown that we were doing just to keep ourselves sane but just put the dogs in that situation instead...

Andrew Cotter, Sports broadcaster and Olive and Mabel author

People might not want to remember the year that's just passed at all, but if you can have some sort of laugh at it and find some sort of entertainment in the strange things we were doing and continue to do, perhaps there is some entertainment to be found.

Andrew Cotter, Sports broadcaster and Olive and Mabel author

Cotter says while the new book still focuses on his two labs, it's more about life itself.

It's about us going through all the things we were doing in a year from October 2020 to October 2021. It's the world starting to open back up again, but it's all the strange things we were doing through lockdown to keep ourselves going. It's living in the virtual world and then coming back into the real world... I hope it's a bridge between writing entirely about dogs to writing about other things.

Andrew Cotter, Sports broadcaster and Olive and Mabel author

The trio are also busy with a sell-out theatre tour throughout the UK at the moment.

How does this work exactly?

"Mabel sings her favourite songs from musicals. It's a terrible show!"

Seriously though, what Cotter does is to chat to a host who introduces the show, after which the two famous canines trot on stage.

They watch a few of his library of 23 videos and chat about these and dogs in general he says.

It's a total escape from all the nonsense that's going on in the world - all the serious nonsense - with some very silly dog nonsense.

Andrew Cotter, Sports broadcaster and Olive and Mabel author

Cotter also uses the interview to dispel the urban myth that he called one of his labs 'a bad dog' during the Game of Bones video.

It ends with Mabel stealing the bone from Olive and Olive looks to the camera very sadly. Then the video goes black as I say 'bad dog', but I never said that to her...

Andrew Cotter, Sports broadcaster and Olive and Mabel author

I've had about 120,000 messages over the period of the videos on Twitter and maybe three or four of them have been negative. There were two of them saying 'you should never call your dog a bad dog'.

Andrew Cotter, Sports broadcaster and Olive and Mabel author

Cotter says he's seen more as a "dog accomplice" these days than as the BBC sports broadcaster he is, but he really doesn't mind.

I quite like being an anonymous figure... It's all about the dogs, you just hear my voice... and I quite like being a disembodied voice, because then you can make up your own mind about what somebody looks like.

Andrew Cotter, Sports broadcaster and Olive and Mabel author

You look at the world at the moment and it's very easy to fall into the trap of thinking that all of humankind is awful and we're doomed but then you see all the messages... so many have said 'I just needed that laugh'...

Andrew Cotter, Sports broadcaster and Olive and Mabel author

when you've seen all these messages coming back it gives you some sort of hope for us all that there are nice and there are good people out there... I've seen a huge side of the good part of people through this.

Andrew Cotter, Sports broadcaster and Olive and Mabel author

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the fun, uplifting interview




