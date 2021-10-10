[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations
Nolan Hoffman led a star-studded elite field to bag his fourth win at the 43rd Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday.
The Tour - the world's largest timed race - had been delayed since March and was last hosted in Cape Town in 2020 before lockdown.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions the field was restricted to a maximum of 18,000 cyclists.
RELATED: 75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs
Hoffman became the second most successful men’s rider Cape Town Cycle Tour history when he won his fourth title in 2 hours, 37 minutes, 12 seconds.
And it’s win number four for local hero Nolan Hoffman… incredible sprint from the maestro pic.twitter.com/4NjP8fQFDJ— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) October 10, 2021
Why Nolan Hoffman's fourth win at the #ctcycletour means the most pic.twitter.com/qZ5TS0msOL— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) October 10, 2021
2018 winner Kim Le Court De Billot took the women's race in a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes 37 seconds.
#elitewomen @KimLeCourt takes the win over @HayleyPreen we think... waiting for the photo to confirm. pic.twitter.com/Tl1N8Zc6Oy— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) October 10, 2021
#elitewomen @KimLeCourt speaking to @ValstarPaul about her second Cape Town Cycle Tour victory, 4 years after her first. #ctct2021 pic.twitter.com/FvNz1FGxnd— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) October 10, 2021
Watch more of the exciting action in the videos below:
And just like that the escapees are caught and the favourites, incl @nich_dlamini are the first over the top of Chappies pic.twitter.com/rIlsx2LNAn— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) October 10, 2021
#elitewomen 11km to go. The group of 6 are working well to stay out front and not let the chasers rejoin. #ctct2021 pic.twitter.com/czZF5fjy9l— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) October 10, 2021
#elitewomen Parys Edwards leading the charge down Chappies to Hout. #ctct2021. pic.twitter.com/gRjVzeOjer— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) October 10, 2021
#EliteWomen @KimLeCourt is the only former winner in the #ctct2021. But she's focused on staying safe ahead of her debut @CapeEpic next week. pic.twitter.com/w8h9qCnBSh— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) October 10, 2021
Source : capetowncycletour.com
