[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations

10 October 2021 1:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cycling
Cape Town Cycle Tour
Nolan Hoffman
Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021
Kim Le Court

Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday.

Nolan Hoffman led a star-studded elite field to bag his fourth win at the 43rd Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday.

The Tour - the world's largest timed race - had been delayed since March and was last hosted in Cape Town in 2020 before lockdown.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the field was restricted to a maximum of 18,000 cyclists.

RELATED: 75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs

Hoffman became the second most successful men’s rider Cape Town Cycle Tour history when he won his fourth title in 2 hours, 37 minutes, 12 seconds.

2018 winner Kim Le Court De Billot took the women's race in a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes 37 seconds.

Watch more of the exciting action in the videos below:




