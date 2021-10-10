[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations





Nolan Hoffman led a star-studded elite field to bag his fourth win at the 43rd Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday.

The Tour - the world's largest timed race - had been delayed since March and was last hosted in Cape Town in 2020 before lockdown.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the field was restricted to a maximum of 18,000 cyclists.

Hoffman became the second most successful men’s rider Cape Town Cycle Tour history when he won his fourth title in 2 hours, 37 minutes, 12 seconds.

And it’s win number four for local hero Nolan Hoffman… incredible sprint from the maestro pic.twitter.com/4NjP8fQFDJ — Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) October 10, 2021

Why Nolan Hoffman's fourth win at the #ctcycletour means the most pic.twitter.com/qZ5TS0msOL — Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) October 10, 2021

2018 winner Kim Le Court De Billot took the women's race in a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes 37 seconds.

#elitewomen @KimLeCourt takes the win over @HayleyPreen we think... waiting for the photo to confirm. pic.twitter.com/Tl1N8Zc6Oy — Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) October 10, 2021

#elitewomen @KimLeCourt speaking to @ValstarPaul about her second Cape Town Cycle Tour victory, 4 years after her first. #ctct2021 pic.twitter.com/FvNz1FGxnd — Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) October 10, 2021

Watch more of the exciting action in the videos below:

And just like that the escapees are caught and the favourites, incl @nich_dlamini are the first over the top of Chappies pic.twitter.com/rIlsx2LNAn — Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) October 10, 2021

#elitewomen 11km to go. The group of 6 are working well to stay out front and not let the chasers rejoin. #ctct2021 pic.twitter.com/czZF5fjy9l — Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) October 10, 2021

#elitewomen Parys Edwards leading the charge down Chappies to Hout. #ctct2021. pic.twitter.com/gRjVzeOjer — Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) October 10, 2021