'I would like to see politicians who recognise the human face of homelessness'
- Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shines the spotlight on homelessness on World Homeless Day as various organisations draw politicians' attention to the issue ahead of local elections
- The Weekend Breakfast host facilitated a panel discussion during her weekly Talking Point segment
Homelessness has become an increasingly divisive topic, particularly in a city like Cape Town where the deep inequalities in its society are so apparent.
With only weeks until South Africans go to the polls, the National Homeless Network along with U-turn Homeless Ministries is using the elections to draw attention to the issue.
Political parties are being challenged to commit to implementing a clear set of simple actions should they have control of the new city councils.
The DA-led Mother City has come in for frequent criticism because of the implementation of its policies on the homeless.
There is a "double side" to this comments Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt (Director at U-turn Homeless Ministries) in conversation with Sara-Jayne King.
He says people often describe the City's approach as a schizophrenic one.
Cape Town's the one major city in this country that actually has budget for the homeless and really puts a lot of effort into rehabilitation of homeless people. On the other hand, yes, there's the way the bylaws and other legislation have been carried out often has been inhumane.Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt, Director - U-turn Homeless Ministries
We do have this strange kind of mix of, on the one hand, a really pro-active approach to homelessness, and on the other hand some really inhumane ways that homeless people have been treated.Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt, Director - U-turn Homeless Ministries
Is homelessness still being put on the back burner in the run-up to the November elections?
Knighton Fitt says because it's an issue very much in the public awareness at the moment, it is being talked about in the political arena.
What I would like to see is really parties and politicians that would see the human face of this. These bylaws we have would work perfectly if there weren't people living or being forced to live on the street because of circumstances...Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt, Director - U-turn Homeless Ministries
... so what we need is a therapeutic approach, a rehabilitative approach, and that's where the resources should be put.Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt, Director - U-turn Homeless Ministries
Every single person who is on the street has a story and that story's unique. My heart cry always is, treat people as people however you find them... And listen to their stories, because it will not only move you but it will shape your thinking... It's part of the journey of recovery...Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt, Director - U-turn Homeless Ministries
They will tell you that the thing they need the most is just to be noticed, to be treated with respect and dignity, to be listened to, and it's part of the rebuilding of their own self-esteem. That's critical to recovery.Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt, Director - U-turn Homeless Ministries
In one sense we're all looking for the same thing [that everybody has a home, job etc.], but if we could just find a way to look for it together rather than looking at our own interests first.Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt, Director - U-turn Homeless Ministries
William Syce has himself been through the U-turn programme.
He relates how he grew up in Mitchells Plain and "lost everything" after his father and also others in his circle died.
Syce started living on the streets and became addicted to drugs, with no guidance to help him out of his situation.
Finding U-turn he says, helped him to find himself.
I was in this dark place... Two or three years ago I found U-turn and there I see a different perspective of life because my mind was stopped from abusing drugs and wanting to do the wrong things... U-turn helps me to see what life is about... that there are people that care for you...William Syce, Former U-turn resident
What would he like people to know about the realities of being homeless?
A lot of homeless people come from broken homes... Maybe they come from abusive families... Some want to be on the street because of abuse of drugs...William Syce, Former U-turn resident
I want people to know that there are homeless people that want to change but don't know how to do it because nobody really cares for them... Connect with them... they are stuck... They are longing to come out of their situation but they don't really know how.William Syce, Former U-turn resident
It hurts him to see homeless people suffering on the street while others don't really care about them, says the former U-turn resident.
He tries to convey the message that there is hope, as learned through his own journey.
Syce says that from his experience with government forums, the authorities don't really try to take the true needs of the homeless into account.
To be honest I don't even think I want to vote, but then people say my vote counts.William Syce, Former U-turn resident
