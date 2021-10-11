COCT's eviction of District Six homeless declared unlawful, 'sets precedent'





The Western Cape High court judgment on Thursday found the City of Cape Town can not evict people without a court order

Ndifuna Ukwazi lawyer Jonty Cogger says this could set a precedent for all other similar cases regarding the homeless

The judgment bolsters the finding that government cannot act with impunity says Cogger

The homeless have found shelter on the open District Six land near Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.

The Western Cape High Court on Thursday found that the City of Cape Town's eviction of 46 homeless people from an empty parking lot in District Six last month was unlawful.

In the judgment, Judge Rosheni Allie also interdicted and restrained the City from carrying out further evictions at the parking lot without a valid court order.

She has also ordered the city to hand over all the confiscated belongings within five days.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi law centre, Jonty Cogger on the judgment handed down.

It's the same by-law that is an issue all the time, the streets by-law, and the one amended last week to criminalise homelessness more. Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

Cogger explains that the law enforcement operation happened on 19 September, before the recent amendment.

Crucially what [the judgment] finds is you cannot evict without a court order. So, the amendments to the streets by-law entitling law enforcement to evict without a court order don't remedy that and this is quite crucial. Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

He says the finding bolsters the belief that a government cannot act with impunity.

It can't be judge, executioner, and jury, in the same case, and that is exactly what happens when you dispossess someone of their home without going to the court Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

Judge Allie found the way in which the City is using the by-laws is unsustainable. Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

It is a complex issue he adds.