'We stand for minority rights' - Freedom Front Plus Wouter Wessels
- Freedom Front Plus Head of Elections Wouter Wessels says the party stands for equal opportunities for all
- 'We stand for minority rights,' he says
In a series of election campaign focuses across various political parties in the build-up to the 2021 local government elections, Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Freedom Front Plus Head of Elections and MP Wouter Wessels to discuss its manifesto.
The fifth-largest party in South Africa launched its manifesto with hundreds of supporters gathering in Parkview, Pretoria.
Under the launch slogan ''stop the decay'', party leader Pieter Groenewald said Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) had been used to advance corruption
At the end of the day, we stand for equal opportunities for all. We stand for minority rights and acknowledging the diversity of communities, and that is the basis of our policies.Wouter Wessels, Head of Elections - Freedom Front Plus
When we are in government, governing with other parties in a coalition, we will serve those interests, and at the end of the day, our plans to improve service delivery, to stop the decay of, for instance, Cape Town Metro, will be to the benefit of the majority of all community members, of all residents. Currently, everybody is suffering due to wrong priorities and misappropriation.Wouter Wessels, Head of Elections - Freedom Front Plus
He acknowledges that the Democratic Alliance-run City of Cape Town is the best-run municipality in the country, but notes that this is not exactly a high bar when compared with the poorly-run ANC-led munciplalities.
It isn't a very high standard.Wouter Wessels, Head of Elections - Freedom Front Plus
He says things can be improved.
For example, why do we have an executive mayor in Cape Town? That is a lot of money being wasted.Wouter Wessels, Head of Elections - Freedom Front Plus
