SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today





- The UK government announced on Thursday evening that its red list will be cut from 54 to seven countries

- Dirco had appealed to the UK to removed South Africa from the list, fearing for the impact it would have on the upcoming tourist season

From today, those travelling from South Africa to the United Kingdom will no longer have to undergo a long and expensive quarantine period upon arrival.

South Africa was removed from the UK's 'red list' on Thursday following calls from the Department of International Relations.

Dirco had called the continued inclusion on the list disappointing and said it had been 'puzzled' at the UK's decision.

On Monday morning the department's Clayson Monyela called the move 'wonderful news'.

It's long overdue, we are very happy that sanity has prevailed. Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - DIRCO

The timing is also very good for us because we are entering the holiday period in South Africa. Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - DIRCO

South Africa's inclusion on the 'red list' meant travellers arriving from here to the UK were forced to quarantine in an approved hotel at a cost of approximately R40 000 for ten days.

The UK is the top tourism market for us. Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - DIRCO

© millenius/123rf.com

Over the weekend, the newspapers in the UK were already profiling South Africa holiday destinations, Cape Town of course, leading. Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - DIRCO

RELATED:UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight

RELATED:South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'