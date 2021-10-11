Three suspects nabbed in Atlantis dog fighting event - and more arrests expected
- Three suspected dog fighters were arrested in a joint sting operation on Saturday night
- Law enforcement and SPCA inspectors busted an organised dog fighting event in Saxonsea, Atlantis
- Four dogs were rescued - two of which were actively fighting and severely injured
- Officials are tracing more suspects in the case
Three suspects were arrested during a raid on an organised dog fighting event in Saxonsea, Atlantis, on Saturday night.
The suspected dog fighters were arrested in a joint sting operation led by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit.
Officials confiscated four dogs, and various paraphernalia associated with dog fighting that was found at the scene.
On arrival, Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors found two dogs actively fighting and suspects attempting to flee the scene.
The severely injured dogs were taken for veterinary treatment with multiple lacerations and puncture wounds.
Officials arrested the organiser of the event, the property owner, and another person who tried to obstruct the operation.
The suspects were taken into custody by police in Atlantis.
A vehicle used to transport the fighting dogs was also impounded.
According to a joint statement issued by the City and animal welfare group, the investigation is ongoing and further suspects are being traced and will be arrested.
The City’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, has called on members of the public to report dog fighting by contacting the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone, or 107 from a landline.
Dog fighting is cruel and barbaric and has no place in our society. I call on members of the public who have knowledge of this practice to please come forward, so that those involved can be held to account for their actions. If you see, or know something, say something.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Cape of Good Hope SPCA CEO Moyo Ndukwana has thanked all parties who were involved in the sting operation.
We need all law enforcement agencies’ full and active cooperation in our fight against the scourge of dogfighting and associated callous acts of animal cruelty. Animal cruelty must stop.Moyo Ndukwana, CEO - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Source : https://capespca.co.za/latest-news/dog-fighters-arrested-in-joint-sting-operation/?fbclid=IwAR1vtFol000w7L0vtHMmASRsytstZ-6tXbs-DLC0gVny8lk-ArI1MQmXtmY
