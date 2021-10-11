Why Western Cape food prices are most stable in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:50
Music - 50th anniversary of release of "Imagine"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Brokenshaw, music guru
Today at 15:20
The results of The UP Southern right whale annual survey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Vermeulin
Today at 15:40
The Return of The Cape Town Cycle Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bellairs - Director at The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust
Today at 15:50
Interview: The proliferation of exotic wildlife pets in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judy Davidson - CEO at South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Center
Today at 16:05
Golf Course Housing Development Proposal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 16:20
The Solutions Oriented Energy Analyst at Virtual Energy and Power (VEP)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clyde Mallinson - Solutions Oriented Energy Analyst at Virtual Energy and Power (VEP)
Today at 16:55
Compulsory Vaccination at the workplace?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jon Foster-Pedley - Dean And Director at Henley Business School, South Africa
Today at 17:05
The final day of a legacy; Mogoeng Mogoeng's tenure as Chief Justice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 17:20
China -Taiwan tensions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at University of Johannesburg
Today at 17:45
Desire to turn Gert van Rooyen's house into something of benefit to the local community
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Burt - Chairman at Capital Park Residents and Ratepayers Association
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Explainer: Just what is 'proportional representation' and how does it work? Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) Ebrahim Fakir explains. 11 October 2021 2:59 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
View all Local
Covid-19 and state of municipalities will influence voting choices - researcher Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to My Vote Counts researcher Letlhogonolo Letshele about voter turnout ahead of the Novemb... 11 October 2021 11:48 AM
'We stand for minority rights' - Freedom Front Plus Wouter Wessels Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Freedom Front Plus Head of Elections and MP Wouter Wessels to discuss its manifesto. 11 October 2021 8:15 AM
COCT's eviction of District Six homeless declared unlawful, 'sets precedent' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre, Jonty Cogger on the judgment handed down. 11 October 2021 7:21 AM
View all Politics
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms. 11 October 2021 2:00 PM
Why Western Cape food prices are most stable in South Africa Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mervyn Abrahams,  Programme Coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group. 11 October 2021 10:18 AM
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
View all Business
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors. 10 October 2021 12:00 PM
A 'last hurrah' for the popular Kia Sportage, limited edition hits the road Sara-Jayne King is joined by Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson who reviews the Kia Sportage GT Line 9 October 2021 11:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
View all Sport
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg’s sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa". 7 October 2021 4:38 PM
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
View all Entertainment
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list' 11 October 2021 9:58 AM
Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts. 8 October 2021 11:24 AM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Africa
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business

Why Western Cape food prices are most stable in South Africa

11 October 2021 10:18 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Food prices
basket of food

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mervyn Abrahams,  Programme Coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group.
  • There has been a slight decrease in the basic food basket recently but year on year prices continue to escalate massively
  • The social unrest did cause a spike in food costs but this has now decreased again
  • The Western Cape food prices remain the most stable because most food is produced nearby resulting in shorter supply chains and transport costs
© lisa870/123rf.com

When you look at our basket of 44 very basic foods and look at the month at the end of September, you will see that the basket has had a slight decrease on average across all cities - but off of very high levels because the basket had spiked massively, above 3%, in Johannesburg, Pietermaritzburg, Durban, as a result of the social unrest.

Mervyn Abrahams,  Programme Coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group

He says he hopes this decrease continues.

But the cost of our basket in Johannesburg is R4,242 while in Cape Town it is R4,106 - but then you look at a little town in Springbok in the Northern Cape and there the basket has almost breached the R4,500 mark. So, it fluctuates across the country.

Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group

Reasons for these fluctuations are not tied to the unrest, although that saw a spike in and of itself in areas where the unrest occurred, he explains.

The Western Cape, for example, has an inflation rate on the basket of 5.2% compared to the 9.4% average nationally.

It does show that prices in the Western Cape are more stable. Not necessarily more affordable, but more stable than in other parts of the country, and that has to do with the fact that a lot of the food that you eat in the Western Cape comes from fairly close sources.

Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group

There are therefore shorter supply lines and lower transport costs.

Overall in South Africa, the basket of food has increased year-on-year he notes.

When we look year on year, we see that just about everything has increased massively.

Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group

For example, 30kgs of maize meal between August and September came down by R1,66 but year on year it is still 12% higher than the previous year.

Cooking oil as well has come down by R1, 52 but it is still 29% higher than the year before.

Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group

Food prices are constantly increasing way above the CPI.

Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group



11 October 2021 10:18 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Food prices
basket of food

More from Lifestyle

Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health

11 October 2021 10:42 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour

10 October 2021 12:00 PM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A 'last hurrah' for the popular Kia Sportage, limited edition hits the road

9 October 2021 11:46 AM

Sara-Jayne King is joined by Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson who reviews the Kia Sportage GT Line

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"You need to have an end point" - advice for couples struggling with infertility

9 October 2021 11:14 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Mandy Rodrigues about the psychological impact of infertility on women and men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is there still time to save for the festive season? Yes, says financial expert

9 October 2021 10:34 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to certified financial planner Kirsty Scully about the best way to budget for the festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rainy weather on Saturday – brilliant sunshine, warm weather on Sunday

8 October 2021 3:09 PM

Here’s what to expect weatherwise in and around Cape Town this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates

8 October 2021 1:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest?

8 October 2021 12:06 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Marais, Managing Director at Soga Organic and tests their wares.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parents urged to look out for signs of mental distress in children

8 October 2021 10:25 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sadag operations manager Cassey Chambers about the increasing number of children facing mental illness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves

8 October 2021 9:53 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery

11 October 2021 2:02 PM

COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate?

11 October 2021 2:01 PM

Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated

11 October 2021 2:00 PM

South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying'

8 October 2021 2:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates

8 October 2021 1:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Angelo Agrizzi describes Gavin Watson as a master at bribing people

8 October 2021 1:11 PM

Aubrey Masango speaks to the former Bosasa chief of operations and author of the tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest?

8 October 2021 12:06 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Marais, Managing Director at Soga Organic and tests their wares.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'

7 October 2021 9:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe

7 October 2021 8:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why has the SME sector been supressed?

7 October 2021 7:34 PM

Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

COCT's eviction of District Six homeless declared unlawful, 'sets precedent'

Local Politics

UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'

World

[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

Kremlin decries 'high' COVID deaths, rejects new measures

11 October 2021 2:31 PM

Nathaniel Julies trial: Judge warns State witness not to be evasive

11 October 2021 1:56 PM

Mogoeng Mogoeng's rise to the Chief Justice's seat

11 October 2021 1:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA