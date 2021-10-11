Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health





- Max Sellwood is part of a growing number of young people using social media to talk about mental health

- The 24-year-old has over 40 000 followers on TikTik where he creates mental health-related content

If you thought TikTok's was just an online space for teens to dance and lip-sync, think again.

More and more the popular social media platform is being used by young people to generate content related to mental health.

Almost half of TikTik's 800 million users are aged between 16-24 and they're a generation not afraid to talk about the things that are troubling them.

Far from being a place exclusively for young 'influencers' it's fast becoming somewhere younger people can offer each other support and solidarity.

Max Selwood (www.tiktok.com/@maxselwood) has over 40 000 followers on TikTok, and his videos on mental health have over 1.2 million views.

He tells Sara-Jayne King the app has, unfairly, got a bad rap in the past

I think at first, everyone was like, 'Mmmm, not too sure about this thing', but in the past 6 months it has really matured. Max Selwood, Mental health advocate/TikTok user

Now it really preaches inclusivity and allows a place for people to speak their mind, rather than a polished version of themselves you might get on Instagram. Max Selwood, Mental health advocate/TikTok user

Selwood himself has been diagnosed with anxiety, depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and his videos speak to his experiences as a person living with mental health issues.

I've had mental health issues, unknowingly, my whole life, until about 18 when I understood what was going on. Max Selwood, Mental health advocate/TikTok user

I wish I'd had a person to guide me, knowing that it's absolutely fine to feel that way. Max Selwood, Mental health advocate/TikTok user

Selwood, says he wanted the younger generation to have a place they could go to hear someone sharing their personal experience of mental health issues without shame or judgement.

I just provide funny/important videos about what I've been through so people don't feel like they're alone. Max Selwood, Mental health advocate/TikTok user

