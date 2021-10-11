Campaign needed to get parents on board with jabs for under 18s: Fedsas deputy





Fedsas deputy CEO Jaco Deacon says parents need to be well-informed before under 18s join the vaccine queue

Parents will have to give consent for under 18s to get the jab when it becomes available to them

Medicines regulator Sahpra approved the Pfizer jab for everyone 12 years and older

© arrowsmith2/123rf.com

Health officials have been advised to roll out an education campaign before allowing teenagers to get their Covid-19 vaccines.

The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) deputy CEO Jaco Deacon says this will help parents to make informed decisions when consenting for their children to be vaccinated.

Deacon says Fedsas would welcome the vaccination of people under the age of 18 in order to bring stability back in schools.

He believes that Grades 11 and 12 should be prioritised when under 18s become eligible for vaccination.

He argues that quality scientific informaton will help combat vaccine hesitancy among all age groups.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has approved the use of Pfizer jab for everyone of 12 years and older.

Currently, the government's main priority is to vaccinate 70% of South Africans over the age of 18, particularly those aged 50 and above.

The next phase would be to start vaccinations for those below the age of 18 so we shouldn't be surprised if somewhere along the line we will start to do that. From our side, we will welcome it as it will bring some stability and normality back into the education system. Jaco Deacon, Deputy CEO - Federation Of Governing Bodies of SA Schools

Until we have a sufficient number of people vaccinated, we're not going to have a normal kind of school programme. Jaco Deacon, Deputy CEO - Federation Of Governing Bodies of SA Schools

If we prioritise, I think we need to prioretise the Grade 11 and Grade 12 learners because they go into that final exams... that they are not interrupted for their final years of schooling and that they will be able to sit for the final exam. Jaco Deacon, Deputy CEO - Federation Of Governing Bodies of SA Schools