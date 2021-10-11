Covid-19 and state of municipalities will influence voting choices - researcher





Electoral systems researcher Letlhogonolo Letshele says the Covid-19 pandemic and collapsing municipalities will affect voter turnout and voting decisions on Election Day

Local government elections will take place on 1 November

FILE: A ballot box where voters place their ballots once they've cast their votes at Rantailane Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

My Vote Counts researcher Letlhogonolo Letshele says the Covid-19 pandemic and the crisis facing local governments is expected to impact voting decisions in the upcoming elections.

Letshele says perceptions about the response to the Covid-19 crisis and the state of local government will influence how many people turn up at voting stations and how they vote.

"The municipal crisis is going to play a role in how people perceive whether elections work or not", she tells CapeTalk.

Only 27 out of 257 South African municipalities received a clean audit outcome in the Auditor-General’s report for 2019/2020 financial year.

Letshele says South Africans are "fed up" with irregular expenditure and poor service delivery, but how will this translate at the polls?

The Electoral Commission has had approximately 300,000 new voter registrations since the previous elections whereas the commission expected over one million people to sign up.

Covid-19 and the state of local government is going to play a key role in how people are going to vote or actually even turn up to vote. Letlhogonolo Letshele, Researcher - My Vote Counts

Historically, local government elections have really had a low turnout, people don't show up as much as they do for national elections. Letlhogonolo Letshele, Researcher - My Vote Counts

It's the youth between 18 and 19, that's where you have perceptions about low voter turnout in that demographic. Letlhogonolo Letshele, Researcher - My Vote Counts