Covid-19 and state of municipalities will influence voting choices - researcher
- Electoral systems researcher Letlhogonolo Letshele says the Covid-19 pandemic and collapsing municipalities will affect voter turnout and voting decisions on Election Day
- Local government elections will take place on 1 November
My Vote Counts researcher Letlhogonolo Letshele says the Covid-19 pandemic and the crisis facing local governments is expected to impact voting decisions in the upcoming elections.
Letshele says perceptions about the response to the Covid-19 crisis and the state of local government will influence how many people turn up at voting stations and how they vote.
"The municipal crisis is going to play a role in how people perceive whether elections work or not", she tells CapeTalk.
RELATED: 'CT election results determined by who turns up to vote - and what race they are'
Only 27 out of 257 South African municipalities received a clean audit outcome in the Auditor-General’s report for 2019/2020 financial year.
Letshele says South Africans are "fed up" with irregular expenditure and poor service delivery, but how will this translate at the polls?
The Electoral Commission has had approximately 300,000 new voter registrations since the previous elections whereas the commission expected over one million people to sign up.
Covid-19 and the state of local government is going to play a key role in how people are going to vote or actually even turn up to vote.Letlhogonolo Letshele, Researcher - My Vote Counts
Historically, local government elections have really had a low turnout, people don't show up as much as they do for national elections.Letlhogonolo Letshele, Researcher - My Vote Counts
It's the youth between 18 and 19, that's where you have perceptions about low voter turnout in that demographic.Letlhogonolo Letshele, Researcher - My Vote Counts
We can still push for people to actually pitch up and actually vote because the voters roll is sitting at around 26 million but we really don't know who are the people that are going to actually wake up and go cast the ballot.Letlhogonolo Letshele, Researcher - My Vote Counts
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021
'We stand for minority rights' - Freedom Front Plus Wouter Wessels
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Freedom Front Plus Head of Elections and MP Wouter Wessels to discuss its manifesto.Read More
ANC will stamp out corruption – President Cyril Ramaphosa on campaign trail
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefular.Read More
I’m asking Sea Point, Central City voters for support - Eben Jansen, Dagga Party
Lester Kiewit interviews Eben Jansen, Dagga Party mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
Land Party's mayoral candidate Ma Xoli wants to tackle Cape Town housing crisis
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the Land Party's mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Xoliswa Tsholoba, aka Ma Xoli.Read More
'DA's Phoenix poster controversy could put some voters off ahead of elections'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24's assistant editor Pieter du Toit about the DA's election poster mess-up.Read More
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane
Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates.Read More
We hope to gain a balance of power in 5 municipalities - Al Jama'ah leader
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Al Jama'ah Party leader Ganief Hendricks about their election manifesto ahead of the 2021 elections.Read More
DA labelled as 'opportunistic' over Phoenix election posters
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Abahlali Basemjondolo spokesperson Thapelo Mohapi about the DA's controversial election posters.Read More
Should political party 'broken' election promises be illegal? Analysts weigh in
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Cathy Powell and Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar about how voters should hold politicians to account.Read More