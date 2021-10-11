Dark days: Load shedding will be around until 2026 (at least) say experts
- Eskom says South Africans will experience Stage 2 load shedding until Thursday 14 October
- Energy experts predict rolling blackouts will be a way of life in South Africa for at least the next five years
The energy outlook for South Africa is looking bleak according to experts who say we're likely to experience load-shedding for at least the next five years.
There was a collective groan across the country on Thursday when Stage 2 blackouts made an unwelcome comeback.
Eskom says load shedding is necessary to replenish emergency generation reserves.
Energy expert Tim Blom says the issue is one of a lack of maintenance and reckons that the five-year prediction is overly optimistic.
At least [five years], in fact, it's going to get worse.Ted Blom, Energy Expert
It seems to me, more than half of the coal stations are broken.Ted Blom, Energy Expert
Blom says Eskom boss André de Ruyter isn't willing to invest money restoring the coal power units:
18 months ago he said he'd have all the plants refurbished...he's now not going to spend money refurbishing the plant.Ted Blom, Energy Expert
On Friday, Eskom announced that Stage 2 load shedding would be extended until Thursday 14 October, saying it is necessary to replenish emergency generation reserves.
Meanwhile, City of Cape Town-supplied customers will be on Stage 1 between 6am and 10pm and Stage 2 from 10pm until 6am.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 8, 2021
In order to continue replenishing the emergency generation reserves, and address additional risks, Stage 2 loadshedding will be extended from 21:00 tonight until 05:00 on Thursday@eNCA @News24 @SABCNews @Newzroom405 @ewnupdates @TimesLIVE @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/esGNLmNnS8
RELATED:Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
