Dark days: Load shedding will be around until 2026 (at least) say experts

Today at 14:50
Music - 50th anniversary of release of "Imagine"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Brokenshaw, music guru
Today at 15:20
The results of The UP Southern right whale annual survey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Vermeulin
Today at 15:40
The Return of The Cape Town Cycle Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bellairs - Director at The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust
Today at 15:50
Interview: The proliferation of exotic wildlife pets in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judy Davidson - CEO at South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Center
Today at 16:05
Golf Course Housing Development Proposal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 16:20
The Solutions Oriented Energy Analyst at Virtual Energy and Power (VEP)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clyde Mallinson - Solutions Oriented Energy Analyst at Virtual Energy and Power (VEP)
Today at 16:55
Compulsory Vaccination at the workplace?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jon Foster-Pedley - Dean And Director at Henley Business School, South Africa
Today at 17:05
The final day of a legacy; Mogoeng Mogoeng's tenure as Chief Justice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 17:20
China -Taiwan tensions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at University of Johannesburg
Today at 17:45
Desire to turn Gert van Rooyen's house into something of benefit to the local community
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Burt - Chairman at Capital Park Residents and Ratepayers Association
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Explainer: Just what is 'proportional representation' and how does it work? Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) Ebrahim Fakir explains. 11 October 2021 2:59 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa's vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
View all Local
Covid-19 and state of municipalities will influence voting choices - researcher Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to My Vote Counts researcher Letlhogonolo Letshele about voter turnout ahead of the Novemb... 11 October 2021 11:48 AM
'We stand for minority rights' - Freedom Front Plus Wouter Wessels Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Freedom Front Plus Head of Elections and MP Wouter Wessels to discuss its manifesto. 11 October 2021 8:15 AM
COCT's eviction of District Six homeless declared unlawful, 'sets precedent' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre, Jonty Cogger on the judgment handed down. 11 October 2021 7:21 AM
View all Politics
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms. 11 October 2021 2:00 PM
Why Western Cape food prices are most stable in South Africa Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mervyn Abrahams,  Programme Coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group. 11 October 2021 10:18 AM
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
View all Business
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors. 10 October 2021 12:00 PM
A 'last hurrah' for the popular Kia Sportage, limited edition hits the road Sara-Jayne King is joined by Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson who reviews the Kia Sportage GT Line 9 October 2021 11:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers' new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
View all Sport
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg's sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa". 7 October 2021 4:38 PM
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
View all Entertainment
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list' 11 October 2021 9:58 AM
Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts. 8 October 2021 11:24 AM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe's richest men The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Africa
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all Opinion
Dark days: Load shedding will be around until 2026 (at least) say experts

11 October 2021 12:53 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Load shedding
eksom
stage 2
Andre de Ruyter
Tim Blom

Mandy Wiener is joined by energy expert Ted Blom as South African experiences about bout of load shedding this week.

- Eskom says South Africans will experience Stage 2 load shedding until Thursday 14 October

- Energy experts predict rolling blackouts will be a way of life in South Africa for at least the next five years

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

The energy outlook for South Africa is looking bleak according to experts who say we're likely to experience load-shedding for at least the next five years.

There was a collective groan across the country on Thursday when Stage 2 blackouts made an unwelcome comeback.

Eskom says load shedding is necessary to replenish emergency generation reserves.

Energy expert Tim Blom says the issue is one of a lack of maintenance and reckons that the five-year prediction is overly optimistic.

At least [five years], in fact, it's going to get worse.

Ted Blom, Energy Expert

It seems to me, more than half of the coal stations are broken.

Ted Blom, Energy Expert

Blom says Eskom boss André de Ruyter isn't willing to invest money restoring the coal power units:

18 months ago he said he'd have all the plants refurbished...he's now not going to spend money refurbishing the plant.

Ted Blom, Energy Expert

On Friday, Eskom announced that Stage 2 load shedding would be extended until Thursday 14 October, saying it is necessary to replenish emergency generation reserves.

Meanwhile, City of Cape Town-supplied customers will be on Stage 1 between 6am and 10pm and Stage 2 from 10pm until 6am.

RELATED:Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town




More from Local

Explainer: Just what is 'proportional representation' and how does it work?

11 October 2021 2:59 PM

Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) Ebrahim Fakir explains.

Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery

11 October 2021 2:02 PM

COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.

Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate?

11 October 2021 2:01 PM

Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives.

This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated

11 October 2021 2:00 PM

South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms.

Campaign needed to get parents on board with jabs for under 18s: Fedsas deputy

11 October 2021 1:33 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats with Fedsas Deputy CEO Jaco Deacon about the possible vaccination of people under 18 years of age.

And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season

11 October 2021 1:10 PM

Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'.

Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health

11 October 2021 10:42 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health.

Three suspects nabbed in Atlantis dog fighting event - and more arrests expected

11 October 2021 10:41 AM

Cape Town’s law enforcement officers and inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA

SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today

11 October 2021 9:58 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list'

'We stand for minority rights' - Freedom Front Plus Wouter Wessels

11 October 2021 8:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Freedom Front Plus Head of Elections and MP Wouter Wessels to discuss its manifesto.

COCT's eviction of District Six homeless declared unlawful, 'sets precedent'

Local Politics

Local Politics

UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'

World

World

[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations

Sport Local

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

Kremlin decries 'high' COVID deaths, rejects new measures

11 October 2021 2:31 PM

Nathaniel Julies trial: Judge warns State witness not to be evasive

11 October 2021 1:56 PM

Mogoeng Mogoeng's rise to the Chief Justice's seat

11 October 2021 1:30 PM

