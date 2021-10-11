And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season
- From today, those travelling from South Africa to the United Kingdom will no longer have to undergo quarantine on arrival
- Dirco had previously called SA's continued inclusion on the red list 'disappointing'
As South Africa is officially removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list' from today, Mandy Wiener speaks to Adam Bye, acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa about the significance of the move.
Bye says it's 'fantastic news' for tourism, business and those kept apart from loved-ones as a result of the restrictions.
For tourism:
Brits do love to visit South Africa.Adam Bye, Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa
For business:
It's great for business between our two countries, which totals R160 billion a year.Adam Bye, Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa
For families:
It's wonderful news for the families who've been separated to be able to see each other again.Adam Bye, Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa
South Africa's inclusion on the 'red list' meant those travelling from here to the UK were forced to quarantine in an approved hotel at a cost of approximately R40 000 for ten days.
Dirco had called the continued inclusion on the list disappointing, adding earlier this month that it was 'puzzled' by the UK's decision.
On Monday morning the department's Clayson Monyela called the move 'wonderful news'.
We're grateful to the South African government for having facilitated the meeting between the UK and South African scientists.Adam Bye, Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa
